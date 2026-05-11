Xi, Trump set for high-stakes talks on bilateral relations, global stability

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to hold extensive talks on China-U.S. relations and global development issues.

Trump’s scheduled May 13–15 state visit marks the first visit to China by a sitting U.S. president in nine years.

Beijing says the talks will focus on cooperation, managing disagreements, and promoting global stability.

Analysts say the meeting could shape trade, security, and diplomatic relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Main Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to engage in high-level discussions focused on bilateral relations, global peace, and economic development during Trump’s upcoming state visit to China.

The announcement was made on Monday by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a press briefing in Beijing.

According to Guo, Trump’s visit to China is scheduled to take place from May 13 to May 15, marking the first official visit to the Asian economic giant by a U.S. president in nearly a decade.

The meeting is expected to revisit several contentious and strategic issues affecting relations between both countries, including trade cooperation, technology restrictions, geopolitical tensions, global security, and economic coordination.

Xi and Trump last met in October 2025 in Busan, South Korea, during a regional diplomatic engagement where both leaders reportedly agreed on the need to maintain dialogue despite ongoing disagreements between Washington and Beijing.

Speaking during the briefing, Guo said head-of-state diplomacy remains critical to maintaining stable relations between both countries.

“Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-U.S. relations,” Guo said.

He added that China remains willing to engage the United States on the basis of equality, mutual respect, and shared economic interests.

“China is willing to work with the United States in the spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit to expand cooperation, manage differences, and inject more stability into a turbulent and changing world,” Guo stated.

The planned visit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, ongoing global economic realignments, and growing concerns over trade protectionism, semiconductor restrictions, and regional security issues involving Taiwan and the South China Sea.

International observers believe the talks may also address broader global concerns such as climate cooperation, artificial intelligence regulation, supply chain resilience, and efforts to stabilise financial markets.

What’s Being Said

Chinese officials have continued to emphasise diplomacy and economic cooperation ahead of the visit, while analysts suggest the meeting represents a strategic attempt by both countries to prevent further deterioration in bilateral relations.

Foreign policy experts say sustained dialogue between Washington and Beijing remains crucial given the influence both nations exert on global trade, investment flows, and international security.

What’s Next

The outcome of the Xi-Trump meeting will likely be closely monitored by investors, global policymakers, and financial markets.

Any agreements reached during the visit could influence future trade negotiations, investment policies, and diplomatic engagements between both countries.

Further details regarding the agenda, bilateral agreements, and possible joint statements are expected to emerge during the three-day visit.

Bottom Line

The upcoming meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump signals renewed diplomatic engagement between China and the United States at a critical moment for the global economy and international politics. The discussions are expected to shape the direction of bilateral relations and broader global stability in the months ahead.