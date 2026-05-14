Stakeholders advocate private capital to bridge Nigeria’s 2.3 trillion dollar infrastructure gap

Key points

Stakeholders at the 2026 Infrastructure Dialogue in Abuja called for a transition from traditional procurement to private capital mobilisation.

Nigeria faces a 2.3 trillion dollar infrastructure deficit, requiring an annual investment of 100 billion dollars.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) revealed that public spending covers less than 30 per cent of current needs.

A model Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement is set to be presented by June 2026 to accelerate project closures.

The dialogue highlighted that intra-African trade accounts for only 15 per cent of the continent’s trade, compared to 70 per cent in Europe.

Main Story

Stakeholders in the infrastructure and financial sectors have called on the Federal Government to urgently transition from traditional procurement models to private capital mobilisation to bridge Nigeria’s 2.3 trillion dollars infrastructure deficit.

The consensus was reached at the opening of the 2026 Infrastructure Dialogue held in Abuja on Wednesday.

President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Emeka Obegolu, stated that modern and resilient infrastructure is a matter of national urgency, noting that the challenge is mobilising long-term sustainable capital.

Dr Jobson Ewalefoh, Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), revealed that Nigeria requires an annual investment of 100 billion dollars to address needs across transport, ICT, and aviation.

With public spending covering less than 30 per cent of this, the commission described private capital as an “absolute necessity.”

To facilitate this, the ICRC plans to present a model Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement by June 2026. Additionally, Dr Onuoha Nnachi of Deutsche Partners Holding (DPH) noted that while the initiative unlocked 600 million dollars between 2025 and 2026, a “trust deficit” remains a barrier to international funding.

The Issues

The significant disparity between available public funds (under 30 per cent) and the 100 billion dollar annual requirement necessitates a fundamental shift toward private sector led development.

A “trust deficit” in the system and the mindset of leadership are identified as primary obstacles preventing the inflow of substantial international capital into regional projects.

Nigeria’s continued dependence on oil exports and low participation in intra-African trade (15 per cent) limits the economic viability of new infrastructure designed for non-oil exports.

What’s Being Said

”Infrastructure remains the foundation of every thriving economy. Whether in transportation, energy, or digital connectivity, it directly influences productivity and the quality of life,” said Emeka Obegolu.

”To bridge this substantial financing gap, Nigeria has strategically embraced PPPs. They are not merely financing tools; they are powerful catalysts for infrastructure renewal and poverty alleviation,” stated Dr Jobson Ewalefoh.

”I don’t support government borrowing for social infrastructure like schools. We should seek funds for economic infrastructure, railways and airports that can pay for themselves,” said Dr Onuoha Nnachi.

”Improving infrastructure financing is not solely the responsibility of government; it requires shared commitment and collaboration across both public and private sectors,” Obegolu added.

What’s Next

The Infrastructure Dialogue will continue on Thursday with a focus on the role of Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and capital markets.

The ICRC is expected to finalize and present the model PPP agreement in June 2026 to streamline commercial closures for pending projects.

Stakeholders will push for the implementation of policies that leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to boost non-oil export infrastructure.

Bottom Line

With public spending falling far short of Nigeria’s 100 billion dollar annual infrastructure requirement, experts are demanding a total shift toward Public-Private Partnerships and private capital to prevent a collapse in national productivity.