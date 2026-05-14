Israel and Lebanon to hold U.S. mediated talks in Washington amid ongoing border conflict

Key points

Representatives of Israel and Lebanon are scheduled to meet in Washington on Thursday and Friday for U.S.-mediated discussions.

The talks aim to advance a “comprehensive peace and security agreement” to address core concerns of both nations.

Agenda items include Lebanese sovereignty, border demarcation, and mechanisms for humanitarian aid and reconstruction.

Despite a mid-April ceasefire, cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah has caused nearly 400 deaths in Lebanon.

Key points of contention remain the disarmament of Hezbollah and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the southern Lebanese “security zone.”

Main Story

Representatives of Israel and Lebanon are set to meet in Washington on Thursday and Friday for further U.S.-mediated talks, as tensions remain high over clashes involving the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The U.S. State Department said the discussions aim to advance a “comprehensive peace and security agreement” addressing the core concerns of both countries.

Talks are also expected to cover the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty, the demarcation of borders, and the mechanisms for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Lebanon.

The meetings follow two rounds of direct talks at the ambassadorial level previously held in Washington. Although Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire in mid-April, Lebanon itself is not a direct party to the conflict, and cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah has continued. Nearly 400 people have been killed in Lebanon since the ceasefire took effect.

Israel is seeking to lay the groundwork for a longer-term peace process with a focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah. The Lebanese government is calling for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon, an area Israel describes as a “security zone” and Lebanese officials describe as an occupation.

The Issues

The continued involvement of Hezbollah, which is not a direct party to the formal talks and opposes the negotiations, complicates the implementation of any security agreement.

Disagreement over the “security zone” in southern Lebanon persists, with both sides maintaining conflicting definitions of the military presence as either necessary protection or illegal occupation.

The high casualty rate despite a ceasefire highlights the fragility of the current security arrangements and the urgent need for a verified cessation of hostilities.

What’s Next

Negotiators will spend Thursday and Friday attempting to reconcile the demand for Hezbollah’s disarmament with Lebanese calls for immediate troop withdrawals.

Details regarding the humanitarian aid and reconstruction funds for Lebanon are expected to be finalized to support the stabilizing Lebanese government.

Further ambassadorial meetings may be scheduled depending on the progress made during these high-level talks in Washington.

Bottom Line

The Washington talks represent a critical diplomatic attempt to transform a fragile ceasefire into a permanent security framework, though the ongoing daily fatalities and Hezbollah’s opposition present significant barriers to a final agreement.