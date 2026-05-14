Venezuela initiates 170 billion dollar debt restructuring for state and PDVSA

Key points

Venezuela has announced a broad restructuring of its 170 billion dollar foreign debt, including obligations for state oil company PDVSA.

The country has been in default since 2017, with its current annual GDP estimated at 110 billion dollars.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently issued General License 58, authorizing Caracas to hire legal and financial advisers.

This move follows the January 2026 capture of Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces, after which Washington began easing sanctions.

The Trump administration is seeking significant influence over Venezuela’s oil industry, which holds the world’s largest known crude reserves.

Main Story

Venezuela has launched a broad restructuring of its foreign debt, including obligations tied to state oil company PDVSA, the Ministry of Economy and Finance announced on Wednesday

. The government stated that total external liabilities amount to around 170 billion dollars. Venezuela has been in default since 2017. According to estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s annual economic output currently stands at about 110 billion dollars.

The ministry noted that its capacity and willingness to meet obligations have been affected by financial sanctions previously imposed by the United States.

Washington has gradually eased sanctions since the U.S. military captured former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January 2026. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken into federal custody in New York to face narco-terrorism charges.

Following this shift in leadership, the U.S. Treasury Department authorized Caracas to hire legal and financial advisers to support the restructuring effort.

While the license allows for the preparation of restructuring options and proposals, it does not yet permit direct negotiations with creditors or the settlement of debt.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has sought greater influence over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and currently exerts significant sway over the country’s politics and oil industry.

The Issues

The total debt of 170 billion dollars is more than 150% of the country’s current GDP, making a significant “haircut” or write-off likely during negotiations.

The complexity of the debt, which includes bilateral loans, commercial bonds, and arbitration awards, suggests that a final resolution may take several years.

U.S. policy is prioritizing the revamping of the Venezuelan oil sector, which may create a conflict of interest with bondholders seeking full recovery.

What’s Being Said

“Our capacity and willingness to meet our obligations have been affected by financial sanctions,” Venezuela’s Economy and Finance Ministry said regarding the impact of U.S. measures.

President Donald Trump stated after Maduro’s capture: “The oil companies are going to go in, they are going to spend money, we are going to take back the oil, frankly, we should’ve taken back a long time ago.”

The U.S. Treasury Department clarified that authorized services include the “assessment, development, or preparation of debt restructuring options, proposals, and related supporting materials.”

Analysts note that the license “bars actual debt restructuring, transfer or settlement,” indicating Washington will closely monitor the process.

What’s Next

The Venezuelan government, led by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, will begin interviewing international law firms and financial consultants to manage the debt portfolio.

Major oil companies, including Shell and U.S. based majors, are expected to finalize investment plans to rehabilitate broken infrastructure in the Orinoco Belt.

Bondholders and creditor groups are likely to increase pressure on the U.S. Treasury for a license that allows direct negotiations with the new administration in Caracas.

Bottom Line

The initiation of debt talks marks a historic shift for Venezuela’s economy, as the country moves to address nearly a decade of insolvency under the heavy influence of a new U.S. directed political and energy strategy.