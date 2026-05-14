Oil Prices Decline Ahead of Trump-Xi Talks Amid Iran Uncertainty

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Brent crude and WTI prices declined as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of US-China talks.

Concerns over US-Iran tensions and possible supply disruptions continue to support oil prices.

Rising energy costs are increasing inflationary pressure in the United States.

Investors are closely monitoring signals from the US Federal Reserve on interest rate policy.

Main Story

Global crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as investors assessed mixed signals surrounding tensions between the United States and Iran while awaiting high-level talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $106.63 per barrel, representing a decline of about 1.1 per cent from the previous session’s close of $107.77.

Similarly, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by around 1.1 per cent to $101.03 per barrel from $102.18 previously recorded.

Despite the decline, analysts said ongoing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and concerns over potential supply disruptions continued to provide underlying support for oil prices.

Market sentiment remained fragile after fading optimism over the durability of the ceasefire arrangement between the United States and Iran reduced expectations of a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

Trump’s comments describing the ceasefire as being on “massive life support” further heightened concerns about the possibility of renewed regional instability.

Investors are also monitoring discussions around the possible expansion of Operation Project Freedom, a US-led initiative previously designed to secure commercial shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The development has kept global energy supply security at the centre of market discussions, especially as China continues to maintain trade ties with Iran despite mounting diplomatic pressure from Washington.

Trump is expected to meet Xi in Beijing on Thursday and Friday, with discussions likely to focus on trade relations, Middle East tensions, energy security and broader geopolitical issues.

Analysts said the prolonged tensions involving Iran are beginning to affect the broader US economy as higher crude oil prices continue to push up gasoline costs and transportation expenses.

Recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data also pointed to persistent inflationary pressure driven partly by rising energy prices.

Consumer inflation recorded another strong increase in April, marking the highest annual inflation rate in almost three years and reinforcing expectations that inflationary pressures could remain elevated in the coming months.

The inflation trend has complicated the monetary policy outlook for the US Federal Reserve, with investors increasingly expecting the central bank to maintain a hawkish interest rate stance for a longer period.

Higher borrowing costs are generally expected to weaken oil demand by slowing economic activity. However, persistent geopolitical tensions and supply concerns continue to prevent a significant decline in crude prices.

What’s Being Said

Energy market analysts said the oil market is currently being driven by geopolitical developments rather than traditional supply-and-demand fundamentals.

They noted that uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz remains a major risk because the route accounts for a substantial share of global crude exports.

Analysts also warned that prolonged high oil prices could worsen inflationary pressures globally and increase operating costs for businesses and consumers.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to closely monitor the outcome of the Trump-Xi meeting for signals on US-China trade relations and diplomatic engagement over Iran.

Market participants will also watch further inflation data and policy signals from the US Federal Reserve for clues on future interest rate direction and its impact on global energy demand.

Bottom Line

Although crude oil prices eased slightly, geopolitical tensions involving Iran and uncertainty surrounding global energy supply routes continue to keep the oil market highly volatile.