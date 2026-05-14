UN Secretary-General Guterres renews call for Africa’s permanent seat on Security Council

Keypoints

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for Africa’s permanent representation on the UN Security Council during a summit in Addis Ababa.

Guterres stated the reform is necessary for the Council to act with legitimacy and effectiveness in the modern world.

The AU and UN signed a declaration reaffirming their strategic partnership in peace, security, and human rights.

The Secretary-General condemned foreign interference in African conflicts, describing the provision of weapons by external actors as “intolerable.”

Discussions with AU officials and French President Emmanuel Macron focused on reforming international financial systems.

Main Story

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has renewed calls for Africa’s fair representation among permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Guterres spoke on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, during the 10th African Union-United Nations High-Level Dialogue in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He emphasized that the demand for a permanent seat is not about symbolism but about ensuring the Council is fit for purpose.

Guterres described the AU-UN partnership as a vital strategic alliance that has strengthened humanitarian responses and governance frameworks across the continent.

During what he noted could be his final summit with the African Union, Guterres and AU leaders signed a declaration reinforcing commitments to African leadership and sustainable development. He highlighted the cooperation in the “Silencing the Guns” initiative and praised Africa as a continent of enormous potential.

Addressing journalists, Guterres delivered a stern condemnation of external actors who fuel African conflicts to advance their own economic interests. He later joined French President Emmanuel Macron and AU officials to discuss the Middle East conflict and necessary reforms to the international financial systems affecting developing nations.

The Issues

The current structure of the UN Security Council is viewed by many as a relic of the post-World War II era that fails to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.

Foreign interference remains a primary driver of instability, with external political and military support complicating local peace initiatives.

African nations continue to face systemic barriers within the global financial architecture, hindering their ability to fund sustainable development goals.

What’s Being Said

“This is not about privilege or symbolism. It is about ensuring that the Council is fit for purpose. It must also act with legitimacy and effectiveness in today’s world,” said Antonio Guterres.

“It is absolutely intolerable for external actors to fuel African conflicts. They provide weapons and political support only to advance strategic or economic interests,” Guterres stated regarding foreign interference.

Guterres noted that the AU-UN partnership is “one of the most strategic multilateral alliances supporting peace and development across Africa.”

What’s Next

The signed declaration will serve as the updated framework for joint AU-UN operations in conflict zones over the next two years.

Discussions regarding Security Council reform are expected to move to the UN General Assembly for further debate among member states.

African leaders and President Macron will continue to coordinate on proposals for international financial reform ahead of upcoming global economic summits.

Bottom Line By advocating for a permanent African seat on the Security Council and condemning foreign military meddling, Antonio Guterres is using his final AU summit to push for a fundamental shift in how the international community engages with African sovereignty.