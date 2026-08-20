Writers urged to promote inclusive maritime sector

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 20, 2026

KEYPOINTS

Writers at the 6th Annual Maritime Writes Project Creative Writing Bootcamp were urged to promote Nigeria’s maritime sector

The bootcamp highlighted the growing participation of women in operational and technical roles at Lagos Port.

The 2026 programme, themed “Voyages Through Chokepoints: Power, Passage and Life at Sea,” brought together young writers, academics, maritime professionals and mentors.

brought together young writers, academics, maritime professionals and mentors. Organisers want creative writing to increase public understanding of the maritime sector and Nigeria’s blue economy.

The Maritime Writes Project has produced three anthologies containing 17 stories from previous participants.

from previous participants. Alumni say the programme has encouraged participants to explore environmental conservation, community development.

MAIN STORY

Writers participating in the 6th Annual Maritime Writes Project Creative Writing Bootcamp have been urged to use storytelling to promote Nigeria’s maritime and port sector as an industry that embraces inclusion, The call was made by the Port Manager of the Lagos Ports Complex, Nigerian Ports Authority, Debo Lawal, who served as Special Guest of Honour at the opening of the 2026 bootcamp at Apapa Port, Lagos.

Lawal encouraged participants to use their writing to highlight the growing participation of women in traditionally male-dominated maritime roles, According to him, more than 10 women currently operate cranes at the Lagos port, while female tugboat pilots and other women occupy various operational and technical positions across the port.

He said the increasing presence of women in these roles demonstrates that the maritime industry provides opportunities for women and should be portrayed as an inclusive sector, The 2026 bootcamp, themed “Voyages Through Chokepoints: Power, Passage and Life at Sea,” brought together young writers, maritime stakeholders, academics and mentors.

Head of Faculty for the 2026 edition and Dean of the Faculty of Arts at Adeleke University, Prof. Adegbite Tobalase, urged participants to develop their individual voices while understanding the discipline required to produce original literary works, He described the programme as more than a writing course, saying it was designed to develop literary talent through maritime storytelling and strengthen Nigeria’s maritime consciousness.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s maritime sector plays a significant role in trade, transportation, employment and the wider blue economy, yet it remains relatively underrepresented in popular literature and mainstream storytelling, The organisers believe creative writing can help bridge this gap by bringing the experiences of maritime workers, coastal communities and other stakeholders to a wider audience.

Gender inclusion is another issue highlighted by the programme. The participation of women in technical and operational positions challenges the perception of maritime work as exclusively male-dominated, There is also an awareness gap among young Nigerians about the economic and environmental importance of the country’s oceans, waterways, ports and coastal communities, By exposing writers directly to maritime facilities and professionals, the programme aims to produce stories based on real experiences rather than stereotypes or limited perceptions of the industry.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

A Director at the International Ocean Institute-Nigeria Centre, Akanbi Williams, urged participants to “observe, listen, question, learn and write., He encouraged writers to look beyond ships, ports and waterways and focus on the people, communities and livelihoods connected to the maritime environment, Williams said storytelling could make maritime knowledge more accessible, particularly to young Nigerians, while increasing awareness of the blue economy.

Project Coordinator of the Maritime Writes Project, Ezinne Azunna, said the initiative was created to connect creative writing with maritime awareness, She explained that participants would interact with maritime professionals, facilities and communities to develop stories grounded in authentic experiences.

For former participant Uche Ohiaeri, the programme had a lasting impact on her interests. She said participating in the 2022 edition broadened her perspective from creative writing to environmental conservation and community development, Ohiaeri said the experience encouraged her to ask deeper questions about the ocean, the environment and communities connected to them. She subsequently became involved in conservation activities and later wrote her first book.

WHAT’S NEXT

The 2026 participants are expected to use their exposure to the maritime sector to develop original stories focused on shipping, ports, ocean life, coastal communities, environmental issues and the blue economy, The Maritime Writes Project is also expected to continue expanding its footprint beyond Lagos, Osun and Rivers states, where previous sessions have been held.

With African writers still significantly underrepresented in maritime fiction, the organisers are seeking to build a new generation of Nigerian storytellers capable of bringing maritime issues into mainstream literature, The project’s existing output includes three published anthologies featuring 17 stories written by previous participants.

BOTTOM LINE

The Maritime Writes Project is positioning storytelling as a tool for changing perceptions of Nigeria’s maritime sector and expanding public understanding of the blue economy, By encouraging writers to document the experiences of maritime workers, women in technical roles, coastal communities and environmental stakeholders, the initiative could help bring greater visibility to an industry that remains largely absent from Nigerian literary narratives.