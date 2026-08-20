Key points

Cross River Governor Bassey Otu has directed his aides to withdraw their complaint against businessman and social commentator Denis Odama.

Otu also ordered the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to review the case and take steps to discontinue the prosecution.

Odama was arrested in Lagos on August 9 following a complaint over comments allegedly directed at the governor and was later transferred to Calabar.

The case had drawn criticism from rights activists and political figures, who called for Odama’s release.

Otu said his administration must remain open to constructive criticism and responsive to concerns raised by Cross River residents.

Main story

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has directed his aides who reported businessman and social commentator, Denis Odama, to the police to withdraw their complaint against him.

The governor also directed the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to urgently review the case and, within the scope of his constitutional discretion, take steps to discontinue the prosecution.

The move is expected to pave the way for Odama’s release from the correctional centre and his reunion with his family.

Otu disclosed the decision in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, saying he had been fully briefed on the matter involving Odama.

According to the governor, some of his aides had reported Odama over what he described as a “derogatory and insidious” statement against him.

Otu said the decision to intervene was informed by his responsibility as both a leader and a father, while stressing that his administration must remain receptive to constructive criticism.

The governor’s directive comes after Odama’s arrest in Lagos on August 9 and subsequent transfer to Calabar, where he was arraigned and remanded in custody.

A Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Calabar had earlier ordered that Odama be remanded for seven days and adjourned the matter until August 19 for a report.

The case had generated criticism from rights activists and political figures, with calls for the businessman’s release.

Odama, who has been critical of governance in Cross River, had spent about a week in detention following allegations that he made derogatory comments about the governor online.

The development also followed an earlier clarification by Cross River State Commissioner for Information, Ekpenyong Cobham, who said the case did not originate from Governor Otu or the state government.

Cobham said the petition was filed by the individuals involved in their personal capacities and maintained that the state government and the governor’s office should be distinguished from the process.

The issues

The case places questions of political criticism, individual complaints and the limits of executive involvement in criminal proceedings at the centre of the dispute.

Otu’s latest intervention changes the immediate direction of the matter by asking the aides who initiated the complaint to withdraw it and directing the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to review the prosecution.

However, because Odama had already been arraigned and remanded by a court, the legal process cannot simply be treated as though it never occurred. His potential release and the discontinuation of the case remain subject to the appropriate legal procedures.

The development also highlights the tension that can arise when public officials face criticism from citizens and political commentators, particularly where complaints over online statements result in police action and court proceedings.

What’s being said

“As a father and leader, I have directed the aides involved to withdraw their complaint against Mr. Odama”, Governor Bassey Otu stated.

He added:

“I have also directed the Honourable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the State to urgently review the matter and, in the exercise of his constitutional discretion, take the necessary steps to discontinue the case, so that Mr. Odama may be released from the correctional centre without further delay and reunited with his family.”

“You voted me as your Governor to listen and to act on positive suggestions, advice, and constructive criticism, and I will continue not only to listen, but to act accordingly”, Otu stressed.

What’s next

The immediate focus will be on the legal steps required following the governor’s directive, including the review of the case by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The outcome of that review will determine the next stage of the prosecution and whether the necessary legal steps are taken to discontinue the matter.

The governor’s intervention also places renewed attention on the handling of criticism of public officials and the distinction between personal complaints by individuals and actions undertaken by the state.

Bottom line

Governor Bassey Otu has moved to halt the case against Denis Odama after directing the aides who lodged the complaint to withdraw it and ordering the state’s chief legal authorities to review the prosecution.

The intervention could bring an end to Odama’s detention, while Otu’s comments signal an effort to draw a distinction between defending public office and responding to criticism as part of the responsibilities of government.