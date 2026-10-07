African Union launches continent’s first credit rating agency to counter Western bias

KEY POINTS

The African Union inaugurated the continent’s first credit rating agency, the Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA), in Port Louis, Mauritius, following years of planning initiated in 2018.

AfCRA aims to provide an alternative to the “big three” global ratings agencies, offering risk assessments rooted in African data and realities to help improve borrowing terms.

The launch comes as African economies face mounting debt burdens, with annual external debt service surging to $163 billion in 2024.

MAIN STORY

The African Union (AU) has inaugurated the continent’s first credit rating agency on Wednesday, seeking to provide an alternative to the “big three” global ratings agencies as severe debt burdens weigh down economies across the region.

The launch of the Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) took place in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, where the new institution will be headquartered. The project represents the culmination of nearly a decade of institutional planning, following an endorsement by African leaders in 2018.

“AfCRA complements existing global credit rating agencies by offering a perspective rooted in African data, expertise and realities,” the African Union said in a statement. African leaders have frequently criticized Western rating agencies, accusing them of misjudging lending risks on the continent and issuing hasty downgrades during regional crises, pandemics, and conflicts.

While the major international agencies maintain that their methodologies are applied globally without bias—a finding supported by a 2024 Reuters investigation—African policymakers argue that traditional evaluations often inflate borrowing costs.

AfCRA will independently rate sovereign borrowers, financial institutions, and private companies, with operations supported by shareholder capital and commercial revenues, though specific shareholder details were not immediately disclosed by the AU. By offering more balanced, context-specific assessments, the agency intends to improve investor confidence and facilitate better access to international capital markets.

The initiative arrives amid escalating fiscal pressures resulting from years of heavy government borrowing. According to the AU, the continent’s annual external debt service escalated sharply to $163 billion in 2024, up from $61 billion in 2010.

In several nations, mounting interest payments now surpass entire national budgets allocated for critical public sectors like health and education. AfCRA hopes to alleviate these systemic burdens by enhancing market transparency, while also addressing a significant coverage gap for the 23 African economies currently lacking ratings from major global agencies.

THE ISSUES

Persistent debt distress and rising external debt service obligations across African economies strain national budgets and restrict spending on vital social sectors. Discrepancies between global credit evaluation methodologies and localized economic realities continue to influence capital access and borrowing costs for African sovereigns.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“AfCRA complements existing global credit rating agencies by offering a perspective rooted in African data, expertise and realities.” – African Union Statement

“AfCRA aims to reduce such burdens by improving investor confidence and market transparency.” – African Union Statement

WHAT’S NEXT

AfCRA will begin operations from its headquarters in Mauritius, rolling out sovereign and corporate credit evaluations designed to expand coverage across the continent’s unrated markets.

BOTTOM LINE

The African Union has launched the Africa Credit Rating Agency in Mauritius to provide alternative, context-specific debt evaluations and help mitigate high borrowing costs for regional economies.