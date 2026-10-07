UN Chief António Guterres calls for end to US-Iran war during official Pakistan visit

KEY POINTS

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for an immediate end to the US-Iran conflict and the full restoration of global navigational rights during a joint press conference in Islamabad.

Guterres praised Pakistan for its diplomatic leadership in helping broker the June 17 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and subsequent ceasefire framework.

The UN chief also commended Pakistan’s contributions to peacekeeping, shelter for refugees, and its front-line leadership on climate action.

MAIN STORY

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for an end to the United States-Iran war and the severe toll it has taken on global trade as he commenced an official two-day visit to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Guterres delivered a direct appeal for regional de-escalation.

“From Islamabad, I want to send a loud and clear message to all parties. End the conflict. Return to diplomacy. Fully restore navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law,” Guterres stated.

The ongoing maritime crisis erupted in late February following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory actions across Gulf nations and block commercial transit through the vital Strait of Hormuz chokepoint, stranding hundreds of vessels at sea. Concurrently, fighting has intensified along Yemen’s Red Sea coast near the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Highlighting diplomatic breakthroughs, Guterres lauded Pakistan for its instrumental role in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

“Your efforts helped deliver the June 17 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the subsequent ceasefire, and the framework for further negotiations,” he noted, adding that every Pakistani should take pride in that pivotal contribution. Turning to broader geopolitical matters, Guterres emphasized that lasting regional peace requires fulfilling the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people.

The UN leader paid extensive tribute to Pakistan’s multilateral commitments, noting its status as a major contributor to UN peacekeeping operations with over 180 blue helmets giving their lives in service. He also acknowledged Pakistan and Denmark’s leadership on UN Security Council Resolution 2,823—which strengthens accountability for crimes against peacekeepers and secured a historic 153 co-sponsors.

Furthermore, Guterres praised Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades, addressing domestic terrorism challenges, and demonstrating resilience on the front lines of climate vulnerability following the catastrophic 2022 floods.

THE ISSUES

Severe disruptions to critical international maritime trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, stemming from the ongoing US-Iran military conflict. Balancing regional security, refugee humanitarian support, and climate adaptation in frontline nations like Pakistan amidst growing global geopolitical divisions.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“End the conflict. Return to diplomacy. Fully restore navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law.”

António Guterres, UN Secretary-General

“Your efforts helped deliver the June 17 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, the subsequent ceasefire, and the framework for further negotiations.”

António Guterres, UN Secretary-General

WHAT’S NEXT

The UN Secretary-General will continue high-level bilateral discussions in Islamabad focusing on regional diplomacy, climate finance, and humanitarian cooperation.

BOTTOM LINE

UN Secretary-General António Guterres used his visit to Pakistan to demand an end to the US-Iran war and trade disruptions, while praising Islamabad’s diplomatic role in securing regional ceasefires.