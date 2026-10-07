Nigeria’s Industrial Future | Dr. Kandeh Yumkella at MAN MiNE 2026

Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, former Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), delivers the 6th Adeola Odutola Lecture at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Made-in-Nigeria Exhibition (MiNE 2026).

Theme:

“Leveraging National Industrial Policy to Position Nigeria as Africa’s Industrial Hub”

Key discussion areas include:

• National industrial policy

• Manufacturing growth in Nigeria

• Economic diversification

• Infrastructure and industrial development

• Africa’s industrial competitiveness

• Investment and private sector growth

• Sustainable industrialization and innovation

Special Guest of Honour: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, ably represented by the Minister of State for Industry in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria Sen. John Owan Enoh.

Date:

October 6, 2026

Venue:

Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

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