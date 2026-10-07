Nigeria’s Industrial Future | Dr. Kandeh Yumkella at MAN MiNE 2026

Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, former Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), delivers the 6th Adeola Odutola Lecture at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Made-in-Nigeria Exhibition (MiNE 2026).
Theme:
“Leveraging National Industrial Policy to Position Nigeria as Africa’s Industrial Hub”
Key discussion areas include:
• National industrial policy
• Manufacturing growth in Nigeria
• Economic diversification
• Infrastructure and industrial development
• Africa’s industrial competitiveness
• Investment and private sector growth
• Sustainable industrialization and innovation
Special Guest of Honour: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, ably represented by the Minister of State for Industry in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria Sen. John Owan Enoh.
Date:
October 6, 2026
Venue:
Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
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