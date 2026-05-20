WHO records over 500 suspected Ebola cases in DRC amid diagnostic delays

Key points

The WHO has recorded more than 500 suspected cases and 130 suspected deaths in the ongoing DRC Ebola outbreak.

Only 30 cases have been laboratory-confirmed so far from the suspected deaths due to early diagnostic complications.

The outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo virus species, which currently lacks any approved vaccines or specific therapeutics.

Initial detection was significantly slowed because local tests in Bunia only screened for the more common Zaire strain.

The humanitarian crisis is heightened by the presence of over two million displaced people and refugees in the affected provinces.

Main Story

UN World Health Organisation (WHO) says it has recorded more than 500 suspected cases, including 130 suspected deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Ebola outbreak so far.

WHO’s representative in DRC, Dr Anne Ancia, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that only 30 cases had been confirmed in the country so far from the suspected deaths.

She said the agency was working closely with the authorities and rushing more testing kits to eastern DRC to identify cases of infection of Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola virus for which there are no vaccines or therapeutics.

The report indicated that the epidemic has spread from its initial detection point in Bunia, Ituri province, to North Kivu, with confirmed cases appearing in Butembo and the rebel-held city of Goma.

Containment operations are severely complicated by extensive civilian displacement and weakened healthcare infrastructure from ongoing conflicts.

Health officials emphasized that because clinical symptoms mimic other common tropical diseases and characteristic nosebleeds do not appear until the fifth day of infection, early field tracking remains highly difficult.

The Issues

Inadequate regional laboratory setups initially ran tests that returned false negatives because they were only calibrated to detect the Zaire Ebola strain.

Traditional burial practices involving direct contact with the deceased have accelerated transmission chains before mobile medical teams can intervene.

Enforcing coercive quarantine measures risks causing local populations to hide bodies and withhold suspected patients from formal health facilities.

What’s Being Said

“We have significant uncertainty about the number of infections and how far the virus has spread,” stated WHO representative Dr Anne Ancia.

“I don’t think that we have the ‘patient zero’ for now,” Ancia said, adding that “What we know for now is that on May 5, there was…a person who died in Bunia. The body was brought back [to] Mongbwalu…and put in a coffin. And then the family decided that the coffin was not worth the person. And therefore…they changed the coffin. And then there was the funeral, and it’s from where it started.”

Ancia noted that a technical advisory group was meeting “to provide further recommendation to the WHO and its Member States on which potential vaccine should be prioritised”.

She explained that while the Zaire vaccine Ervebo is under consideration, “it would take two months for it to be available”.

“If we use coercive measures and the population does not agree, we will see bodies disappear. We will see suspected cases refusing to come to the hospitals and health facilities,” Ancia warned regarding community engagement.

What’s Next

A WHO technical advisory panel will deliver structural recommendations on whether to deploy off-label usage of the Ervebo vaccine.

Field teams will expand diagnostic capacities in North Kivu to accelerate verification of the remaining 470 suspected cases.

UNHCR and partner agencies will deploy emergency sanitary supplies to protect vulnerable South Sudanese, Rwandan, and Burundian refugees trapped in the conflict zones.

Bottom Line

A critical diagnostic gap that failed to immediately catch the rare Bundibugyo Ebola strain has allowed a lethal outbreak to establish itself across the war-torn, highly displaced populations of eastern DRC, leaving health workers racing against a two-month vaccine procurement timeline.