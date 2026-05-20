Lagos integrates inter-agency data frameworks to track SDG targets

Key points

The Lagos State Government is integrating data systems across ministries, departments, and agencies to accelerate its sustainable development targets.

Special Adviser on SDGs Oreoluwa Finnih announced the initiative during the state’s annual Ministerial Press Briefing at Alausa, Ikeja.

The data integration model supports evidence-based policies within the Human Capital Development 2.0 Core Working Group.

Lagos successfully completed its second Voluntary Local Review to audit neighborhood-level inclusion and infrastructure metrics.

Grassroots programs including youth social impact cinema projects and targeted financial inclusion for women were expanded.

Main Story

The Lagos State Government is strengthening data-driven governance to accelerate achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and improve quality of life of residents.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs, Oreoluwa Finnih, said this during the state’s annual Ministerial Press Briefing at Alausa, Ikeja. Finnih said the state was integrating data across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to improve coordination, accountability and measurable impact in governance.

The report indicated that the ongoing cross-ministerial database synchronization provides real-time information to eliminate duplication across public welfare initiatives.

By mapping municipal infrastructure shortages and economic indices via specialized tracking frameworks, the state administration is moving away from speculative budgeting models.

Executive officials confirmed that the strategy underpins ongoing investments in primary health infrastructure, basic education standards, and public sector accountability metrics across the metropolitan area.

The Issues

Fragmented information systems across independent state ministries historical limit the efficacy and tracking speed of multi-sector welfare interventions.

Persistent economic exclusion in underserved urban communities requires granular, localized household surveys to properly deploy development capital.

Structural policy delays can occur when localized municipal frameworks lack alignment with national and international development goals.

What’s Being Said

“Data is the bedrock of sustainable development; it allows us to move from intuition to impact,” stated Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs, Oreoluwa Finnih.

Finnih added that “By strengthening inter-agency data frameworks, we are not only tracking progress but also deepening accountability to every resident of Lagos. Our focus is to use these insights to close gaps in inclusion and economic opportunity.”

Bureau reports noted that the initiative “is helping the state to implement evidence-based interventions in health, education and social development.”

Highlighting international collaborations, Finnih stated that “As we look to the future, our goal is to further strengthen our systems and accelerate progress through measurable action.”

“We remain committed to ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey toward a resilient and prosperous Lagos,” she noted at the ministerial evaluation brief.

What’s Next

Public sector tech teams will continue deploying integrated data portals to link external development partners with internal ministerial tracking desks.

The Office of the Special Adviser will utilize localized field data from the recent review to deploy targeted micro-credit programs for underserved women.

State administrators will expand the curriculum of school-based sustainability clubs to integrate local data insights into early education behavioral programs.

Bottom Line

Lagos State is shifting its governance model toward an integrated data architecture across its various public agencies, using empirical field statistics to drive its 2030 development agenda while improving accountability and inclusion metrics across its expanding municipal footprint.