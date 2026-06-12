UN and partners appeal for $15.8 million to support Uganda’s Ebola response

Key points

The UN team and humanitarian partners are appealing for $15.8 million to support Uganda’s Ebola response through August.

A critical funding gap of $12.7 million remains, with only $3.1 million mobilized so far.

The WHO has officially declared the rare Bundibugyo Ebola strain outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus urged Uganda to reconsider closing its border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The epicenter of the outbreak is in Congo’s Ituri Province, while Uganda has registered 19 confirmed cases.

Main Story

The United Nations team and its international humanitarian partners have launched an urgent appeal for $15.8 million to support Uganda’s national Ebola response plan through August.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric announced the funding drive on Thursday during a press briefing at the UN headquarters in New York, revealing that while $3.1 million has been successfully mobilized, a substantial funding gap of $12.7 million remains completely unaddressed.

A multi-agency humanitarian operation is already underway on the ground. UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) are actively assisting local health boards with risk communication, cross-border screening, epidemiological surveillance, and specialized health services within refugee settlements.

Concurrently, the World Food Programme (WFP) has logistically transported 33 metric tons of vital relief supplies to Bunia in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to contain the spread.

The high-stakes regional mobilization follows a strategic visit to East Africa by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus. While visiting an active Ebola isolation unit at a hospital in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, Tedros commended the country’s prompt and effective counter-response. However, the WHO chief strongly urged Ugandan authorities to reconsider their decision to close the national border with the DRC, warning against the economic and humanitarian isolation of the affected zones.

The WHO has officially declared this particular outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Data from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) indicates that the primary epicenter of the outbreak remains heavily concentrated in Ituri Province in eastern Congo, which accounts for 515 of the DRC’s 544 confirmed cases. In comparison, Uganda has reported 19 confirmed Ebola cases, the vast majority of which involve cross-border travelers who recently entered the country from neighboring Congo.

The Issues

Securing the remaining $12.7 million in international funding to sustain medical surveillance and cross-border screening operations through August.

Managing diplomatic and health friction regarding Uganda’s decision to implement border closures with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Containing the regional transmission of the rare Bundibugyo Ebola strain from its high-density epicenter in Ituri Province.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the operational responsibilities of the global health community, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric confirmed on Thursday that UNICEF, IOM, and UNHCR are assisting with risk communication, border screening, surveillance, and services in refugee settings.

Commending the technical execution of the local health containment measures, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus described Uganda’s ongoing response to the outbreak as prompt and effective.

What’s Next

International donors will review the UN’s joint appeal to help bridge the active $12.7 million funding deficit.

Health teams from UNICEF and the IOM will expand border screening protocols along the Uganda-Congo frontiers.

Ugandan policymakers will review the WHO’s recommendations regarding border management and regional trade flows.

Bottom Line

Faced with a Public Health Emergency of International Concern over the rare Bundibugyo Ebola strain, the UN and its global partners are scrambling to raise $15.8 million for Uganda’s containment operations while the WHO pressures regional leaders to keep borders open despite rising cross-border transmissions.