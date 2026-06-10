CEPI invests $1.9m to accelerate Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine development amid DRC, Uganda outbreaks

Key points

CEPI has awarded $1.9 million to accelerate the development of a vaccine candidate against the Bundibugyo ebolavirus.

The funding supports ongoing outbreak response efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring Uganda.

No licensed vaccine currently exists for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has infected more than 560 people and claimed over 100 lives.

Main story

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has committed $1.9 million to accelerate the development of a vaccine candidate targeting the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, as health authorities intensify efforts to contain outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring Uganda.

According to a statement published by CEPI, the funding has been awarded to Public Health Vaccines LLC (PHV), a long-standing partner of the coalition.

The investment will support the rapid production of Master Viral Seed stock, a critical component required to advance the investigational vaccine into clinical trials.

CEPI noted that the current Bundibugyo outbreak has resulted in more than 560 confirmed infections and over 100 confirmed deaths, underscoring the urgent need for effective medical countermeasures.

The coalition added that there is currently no licensed vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, while no vaccine candidate is undergoing clinical development.

The issues

The Bundibugyo ebolavirus is one of the strains of Ebola virus responsible for severe haemorrhagic fever in humans, a disease associated with high mortality rates and significant public health challenges.

First identified in Uganda in 2007, the virus spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and has remained a recurring threat in parts of East and Central Africa.

Health experts warn that the absence of approved vaccines for the strain leaves affected countries vulnerable during outbreaks and highlights the need for sustained investment in research, vaccine development and epidemic preparedness.

The latest outbreak comes amid broader concerns about emerging infectious diseases and the readiness of global health systems to respond rapidly to epidemic threats.

What’s being said

CEPI said the funding marks its fourth investment in investigational Bundibugyo vaccine candidates, reflecting a strategy aimed at diversifying scientific approaches and increasing the chances of developing an effective vaccine.

The organisation noted that simultaneous investments across multiple vaccine platforms could shorten development timelines and improve the likelihood of success.

According to CEPI, it is also working with laboratory networks, manufacturers, regulators and clinical trial partners to strengthen outbreak response efforts.

The coalition added that collaboration is ongoing with Gavi, the World Bank and other development finance institutions to explore funding mechanisms for future vaccine manufacturing and procurement.

Chief Executive Officer of CEPI, Richard Hatchett, described the outbreak as a stark reminder of the speed at which deadly pathogens can spread.

“This epidemic is a stark reminder of how quickly deadly viruses can spread, especially in communities already under immense strain. Vaccines could play an important role in bringing the outbreak under control,” he said.

Hatchett noted that the vaccine candidate is based on the recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV) platform, the same technology used in a licensed vaccine against the Zaire strain of Ebola.

“This same technology could now be vital in saving lives against Bundibugyo,” he added.

Also speaking, PHV Chief Business Officer, Michael McGinnis, expressed optimism about the partnership and the vaccine’s potential role in future outbreak responses.

What’s next

The funding will enable PHV to complete critical development processes needed to move the vaccine candidate into clinical testing.

If key development milestones are achieved, CEPI may support future clinical trials and regulatory processes that could lead to emergency use authorisation or full licensure.

PHV has also committed to ensuring rapid and affordable access to any successful vaccine for affected countries and vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, health authorities and international partners are expected to continue strengthening surveillance, preparedness and response mechanisms as efforts to contain the outbreak continue.

Bottom line

CEPI’s $1.9 million investment represents a significant step toward developing the world’s first vaccine against the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. With no approved vaccine currently available, the initiative could play a critical role in strengthening outbreak response capabilities, saving lives and improving global preparedness for future epidemics.