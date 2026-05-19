WHO Africa cautions against panic following Ebola emergency declaration

Key points

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Professor Mohamed Janabi, has cautioned the public against panic following the Ebola outbreak emergency classification.

Janabi emphasized that the Public Health Emergency of International Concern designation is a strategic tool to mobilize resources and coordinate international containment.

Health authorities have recorded eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths in Ituri province in eastern DRC.

The outbreak has spread to urban centers including Kinshasa, Kampala, and the rebel-held city of Goma, which houses one million people.

The UN agency confirmed there is currently no approved vaccine or specific therapy to treat the Bundibugyo virus strain driving the outbreak.

Main Story

The World Health Organisation Africa Region has cautioned against panic, with the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda being classified a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Professor Mohamed Janabi, stated that the classification represents the highest alert the organization can issue, which is designed to bring international attention, mobilize resources quickly, and ensure countries work together in a coordinated way.

Janabi urged the public to rely on accurate information, noting that fear by itself constitutes an outbreak and that Ebola remains highly manageable through established protocols.

The report indicated that as of Saturday, May 16, health authorities had recorded eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths in Ituri province in eastern DRC.

Containment mapping showed that the virus has spread to major urban centers, with confirmed cases in the DR Congo capital of Kinshasa, the Ugandan capital of Kampala, and an unconfirmed case in the populated city of Goma.

The UN agency noted that the ongoing outbreak is driven by the Bundibugyo virus strain, which currently lacks any approved therapy or vaccine, making aggressive contact tracing, cross-border surveillance, and infection prevention in health facilities the primary modes of management.

The Issues

Persistent regional insecurity, active humanitarian crises, and high population mobility across urban and semi-urban hotspots severely compound the risk of cross-border transmission.

A large network of informal healthcare facilities across the affected provinces accelerates hidden community spread and limits the accuracy of official clinical data.

The death of at least four healthcare workers highlights critical gaps in infection prevention protocols and exposes medical personnel to lethal viral loads.

What’s Being Said

“Fear by itself is an outbreak,” Prof. Mohamed Janabi stated while reacting to the containment efforts.

Janabi explained that “Ebola disease is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates. But it does not mean people should panic. It means the global system is working as it should be, detecting and responding very decisively.”

The regional director noted that “health authorities with the WHO support have already identified cases, tracing contacts. Putting together health response strategies in these two countries.”

“The ongoing insecurity, humanitarian crisis, high population mobility, the urban or semi-urban nature of the current hotspot and the large network of informal healthcare facilities further compound the risk of spread, as was witnessed during the large Ebola virus disease epidemic in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in 2018-19,” the WHO statement warned.

Commenting on global trends, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board noted that “as infectious disease outbreaks become more frequent they are also becoming more damaging, with widening health, economic, political and social impacts, and less capacity to recover from them.”

What’s Next

The WHO will deploy more health professionals and medical supplies to reinforce the 42 emergency responders already stationed across the hotspots.

Cross-border surveillance teams will step up physical checks and contact-tracing networks along the high-mobility corridors connecting DRC and Uganda.

Epidemiologists and research institutions will accelerate diagnostic testing to determine the precise transmission patterns of the Bundibugyo strain in dense urban zones.

Bottom Line

While the WHO’s emergency declaration marks the highest level of international biological alert, health regional leaders insist that the outbreak is manageable through rigorous contact tracking and surveillance rather than public panic, even as the virus enters densely populated African transport hubs.