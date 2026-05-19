Wema bank announces final call for entries for one-Day MD/CEO children’s day initiative

Key points

Wema Bank sets May 20 deadline for entries into its One-Day MD/CEO Children’s Day initiative.

Winner will serve as Managing Director/CEO of the bank for one day on May 25, 2026.

Initiative aims to inspire leadership, innovation, and ambition among Nigerian children and teenagers.

Main story

Wema Bank has announced the final call for submissions for its 2026 One-Day MD/CEO Children’s Day Initiative, with entries scheduled to close on May 20, 2026.

The initiative, first launched in May 2025 as part of the bank’s 80th anniversary celebration, was designed to commemorate Children’s Day by giving young Nigerians a unique opportunity to experience corporate leadership at the highest level.

Inspired by the anniversary theme, “80 Years of Impact, A Future of Possibilities,” the programme allows children and teenagers across Nigeria to assume the role of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank for one day.

The bank said the initiative was created to inspire young people to dream bigger, embrace leadership, and develop innovative thinking about the future.

Last year’s edition attracted nationwide attention after 12-year-old Chiderije Mbah emerged winner and served as the bank’s MD/CEO on Children’s Day, sparking conversations around youth empowerment and leadership development.

For the 2026 edition, another child or teenager between the ages of 0 and 16 will be selected to take over the leadership of Wema Bank for a day on May 25, 2026.

According to the bank, the winner will participate in board-level engagements, oversee strategic meetings, and gain firsthand experience of the responsibilities involved in managing one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions.

To participate, interested children and teenagers are required to create and post a 60-second video on social media explaining their ideal role in banking and the impact they hope to make.

Participants must use the hashtag #EvolutionOfPossibilities and tag @wemabank in their submissions. The entrant with the highest number of likes will emerge winner.

Wema Bank urged parents and guardians to encourage eligible children to participate before the submission deadline.

The issues

The initiative reflects growing efforts by corporate organisations to invest in youth empowerment, leadership development, and early exposure to innovation and governance. It also highlights the increasing role of social media-driven engagement in talent discovery and youth participation campaigns.

What’s being said

Wema Bank described the initiative as part of its long-standing commitment to shaping future leaders and creating opportunities for young Nigerians to explore their potential.

The bank also noted that the programme aligns with its broader vision of innovation, inclusion, and empowerment, especially among younger generations.

What’s next

Entries will close on May 20, after which online engagement and selection processes will determine the winner. The successful participant is expected to assume the symbolic role of Wema Bank’s MD/CEO on May 25 as part of the Children’s Day celebration.

Bottom line

Wema Bank’s One-Day MD/CEO initiative continues to position leadership, innovation, and youth empowerment at the centre of its Children’s Day engagement, offering young Nigerians a rare opportunity to experience executive leadership firsthand.