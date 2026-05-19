NCDMB declares Nigerian content compliance non-negotiable in oil gas industry

Key points

NCDMB insists compliance with Nigerian Content regulations remains mandatory across the oil and gas sector.

Board identifies midstream and downstream sectors as next frontier for indigenous growth and investment.

Dangote Refinery, NLNG Train 7, and CNG initiatives highlighted as drivers of industrial expansion.

Main story

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reaffirmed that compliance with Nigerian Content regulations in the oil and gas industry remains compulsory, as the country intensifies efforts to deepen local participation and industrial growth within the energy sector.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Ogbe, stated this during the 2026 Nigerian Oil and Gas Midstream and Downstream Stakeholders Summit held in Lagos.

Represented by Austin Uzoka, Head of the Directorate of Planning, Research and Statistics, Ogbe described the midstream and downstream sectors as critical drivers of economic expansion, industrialisation, and employment generation in Nigeria.

The summit, themed “Unlocking, Growing and Sustaining Nigerian Content Development in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Midstream and Downstream Sectors,” brought together key stakeholders to discuss strategies for strengthening indigenous participation and expanding local capacity across the petroleum value chain.

Ogbe said reforms within the sector, coupled with improved regulatory clarity and growing investor confidence, were positioning Nigeria as a major oil and gas investment destination in Africa.

He noted that the Board, established under the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act of 2010, has continued to promote technology transfer, local capacity development, and employment opportunities for Nigerians across different segments of the industry.

According to him, Nigerian firms have already recorded notable progress in upstream operations, particularly in exploration, drilling, engineering, fabrication, and project management.

However, he stressed that the next phase of growth lies in the midstream and downstream sectors, where opportunities exist in gas processing, transportation infrastructure, storage, refining, petrochemicals, and LPG and CNG distribution.

Ogbe said Nigeria’s increasing refining capacity is gradually reducing dependence on imported petroleum products, citing the Dangote Refinery as a major symbol of the country’s industrial ambition and drive for energy independence.

He added that modular refineries and gas commercialisation initiatives, including the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project and the Federal Government’s Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), are expected to stimulate domestic gas utilisation and industrial development.

The issues

Nigeria’s oil and gas sector continues to face the challenge of balancing foreign investment with local participation and capacity development. Industry stakeholders have repeatedly emphasised the need for stronger implementation of Nigerian Content laws to ensure that indigenous companies benefit more meaningfully from the sector’s value chain.

What’s being said

The NCDMB said compliance with local content regulations remains central to operations within the industry, insisting that while enforcement must be practical and investment-friendly, it cannot be compromised.

“Compliance remains non-negotiable, but it must also be practical, implementable and supportive of investment and business growth,” Ogbe said.

He also urged stronger collaboration among policymakers, investors, operators, and service providers to unlock long-term opportunities within the energy sector.

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to continue discussions on strengthening local participation, expanding industrial infrastructure, and improving Nigeria’s competitiveness within the global energy market.

The summit is also expected to generate policy recommendations aimed at accelerating investment and sustainable growth across the midstream and downstream sectors.

Bottom line

The NCDMB has reinforced its commitment to enforcing Nigerian Content regulations, positioning local participation, industrial growth, and energy self-sufficiency at the centre of Nigeria’s evolving oil and gas sector strategy.