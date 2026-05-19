CGC Adeniyi backs COWA green border campaign, pushes nationwide environmental expansion

Key points

Customs CGC Adewale Adeniyi supports expansion of COWA’s Green Border Initiative across Nigeria.

Over 1,000 trees already planted in selected border communities under the climate campaign.

Stakeholders call for broader collaboration to tackle climate change and environmental degradation.

Main story

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has endorsed the nationwide expansion of the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA) Green Border Initiative, describing it as a timely intervention in addressing environmental degradation and climate change.

Adeniyi expressed his support through the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Timi Bomodi, during the “Walk for a Greener Nigeria” campaign held in Abuja.

He said the initiative aligns with national and global efforts to promote environmental sustainability, public health, and ecological protection, urging that it be replicated across all Customs formations and host communities nationwide.

According to Bomodi, the project has already facilitated the planting of over 1,000 trees in selected border communities, adding that its impact should not be limited to border areas alone.

“This is a remarkable green initiative by COWA and deserves commendation. Though it started at the borders, it should not end there,” he said, stressing that tree planting remains a key response to the effects of climate change.

He noted that increasing vegetation cover contributes to cleaner air, healthier communities, and improved environmental balance.

Earlier, the National President of COWA and wife of the Comptroller-General, Mrs Kikelomo Adeniyi, said the initiative was designed as a practical response to climate challenges affecting communities across Nigeria.

She explained that the project had already been implemented in border communities such as Idiroko, Seme, and Ufom, with plans underway for expansion to other parts of the country.

Mrs Adeniyi also emphasised the importance of planting both economic and food-bearing trees to ensure long-term sustainability and intergenerational benefits.

“The food we consume today exists because someone planted trees years ago. We are planting not only for today but for generations yet unborn,” she said.

Also speaking, United Nations Global Advocate Mariam Hassan commended the initiative, describing it as a strong grassroots response to climate change and environmental challenges.

She called for stronger partnerships between government agencies, development partners, and environmental stakeholders to scale up similar initiatives nationwide.

The campaign attracted participants from government agencies, security organisations, environmental groups, and representatives of civil society and the entertainment industry.

The issues

Nigeria continues to face environmental challenges including deforestation, pollution, and climate change impacts. Initiatives like the Green Border Campaign highlight growing efforts to promote sustainability at both community and institutional levels.

What’s being said

Stakeholders praised COWA’s initiative, describing it as a practical and community-driven approach to climate action. Officials stressed the importance of expanding the project beyond border areas to achieve wider environmental impact.

What’s next

COWA is expected to extend the Green Border Initiative to more communities across Nigeria, while Customs authorities consider integrating environmental sustainability projects into more of their operational zones.

Bottom line

The backing of the Customs CGC signals stronger institutional support for grassroots climate action, positioning the COWA Green Border Initiative as a growing national effort toward environmental sustainability and climate resilience.