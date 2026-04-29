What you get with a 1xBet Registration Code: a clear breakdown for users

A promo code entered at sign-up is a sequence of letters and numbers that modifies what a new account receives upon creation. When applied correctly, it activates an introductory offer that would otherwise remain unavailable through the default sign-up flow.

Those who intend to open an account should get a code for 1xBet registration before starting the form — the field only appears during the initial setup, and there is no way to add it once the profile has been created.

Setting up an account: the full sequence

Creating a profile on the platform involves a series of clearly defined steps:

Picking a sign-up method.

Setting a currency. The selected currency determines which payment options will be available and how reward calculations are handled.

Typing in the promo code. The entry must be exact — the string is case-sensitive, and even a minor error will prevent activation.

Verifying contact details. This step requires confirming either a mobile number or an email address, depending on the method chosen earlier.

Filling in personal information. Submitting full profile details is a standard part of the platform’s identity verification process.

Once the promo code passes validation, the introductory reward is linked to the newly created account.

What reward does the code activate?

In most cases, the offer takes the shape of a matched deposit incentive — the platform adds a set percentage on top of the user’s opening deposit, up to a defined ceiling.

The sequence plays out as follows:

The user funds the account for the first time with the minimum qualifying amount.

The reward is added to a separate bonus wallet, kept apart from the main balance.

Before those funds can be withdrawn, they must be cycled through a specified number of bets.

The percentage match, the cap on the reward, and the rollover multiplier are subject to change based on the promotion running at the time of sign-up and the jurisdiction in which the user registers.

Terms that apply to the offer

Introductory incentives, like all promotional offers, carry a set of attached requirements. The most frequently encountered conditions include:

Rollover obligation. The credited amount must be staked a defined number of times before conversion to withdrawable funds becomes possible.

Minimum odds rule. Wagers submitted toward clearing the rollover need to meet a threshold coefficient. Stakes placed below that level are typically excluded from progress tracking.

Expiry window. If the turnover conditions remain unmet by the deadline, the bonus balance is forfeited.

Additionally, the introductory offer applies only once per user. Accounts flagged as duplicates are routinely identified, and any associated incentive is subject to cancellation.

Bonus unlock

A promo code entered at the point of account creation is a functional mechanism that supplements the standard welcome package available to first-time users. The sequence is straightforward: submit the code during sign-up, fund the account with a qualifying deposit, and the reward is applied — governed by rollover requirements, odds minimums, and an activity deadline.