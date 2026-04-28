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Home Business News SPORTS Week 44 Pool Result for Sat 2, May 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 44 Pool Result for Sat 2, May 2026, UK 2025/2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Week 44 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 44 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 44 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 44 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 44; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 02-May-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalFulham-:--:-LKO
2Aston VillaTottenham-:--:-Sunday
3BournemouthCrystal P.-:--:-Sunday
4BrentfordWest Ham-:--:-Saturday
5Man UnitedLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
6NewcastleBrighton-:--:-Saturday
7WolvesSunderland-:--:-Saturday
8BlackburnLeicester-:--:-EKO
9Bristol C.Stoke-:--:-EKO
10DerbySheff Utd.-:--:-EKO
11HullNorwich-:--:-EKO
12IpswichQ.P.R.-:--:-EKO
13MillwallOxford Utd.-:--:-EKO
14PortsmouthBirmingham-:--:-EKO
15PrestonSouthampton-:--:-EKO
16Sheff Wed.West Brom-:--:-EKO
17SwanseaCharlton-:--:-EKO
18WatfordCoventry-:--:-EKO
19WrexhamMiddlesbro-:--:-EKO
20A.WimbledonHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
21BarnsleyStockport-:--:-Saturday
22BoltonLuton-:--:-Saturday
23ExeterBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
24Leyton O.Burton A.-:--:-Saturday
25MansfieldCardiff-:--:-Saturday
26NorthamptonPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
27PeterboroDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
28Port ValeLincoln-:--:-Saturday
29ReadingBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
30StevenageWigan A.-:--:-Saturday
31WycombeRotherham-:--:-Saturday
32BarrowNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
33BromleyWalsall-:--:-Saturday
34CheltenhamColchester-:--:-Saturday
35CrawleySalford C.-:--:-Saturday
36CreweCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
37FleetwoodMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
38GillinghamShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
39HarrogateBarnet-:--:-Saturday
40Notts Co.Bristol R.-:--:-Saturday
41OldhamAccrington-:--:-Saturday
42SwindonChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
43TranmereGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
44DundeeSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
45FalkirkMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
46HibernianCeltic-:--:-Sunday
47KilmarnockDundee Utd.-:--:-Saturday
48EspanyolReal Madrid-:--:-Sunday
49OsasunaBarcelona-:--:-LKO
Week 43 Pool Result for Sat 25, Apr 2026, UK 2025/2026

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