Week 30 Pool Result For Sat 24, Jan 2026, UK 2025/2026

WEEK: 30; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 24-January-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalMan United1-:-12-:-3Away
2BournemouthLiverpool2-:-13-:-2Home
3BrentfordNott’m For.0-:-10-:-2Away
4BurnleyTottenham1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
5Crystal P.Chelsea0-:-11-:-3Away
6FulhamBrighton0-:-12-:-1Home
7Man CityWolves2-:-02-:-0Home
8NewcastleAston Villa0-:-10-:-2Away
9West HamSunderland3-:-03-:-1Home
10BirminghamStoke1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
11BlackburnWatford1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
12Bristol C.Sheff Wed.0-:-02-:-0Home
13HullSwansea2-:-02-:-1Home
14LeicesterOxford Utd.0-:-11-:-2Away
15MiddlesbroPreston3-:-04-:-0Home
16MillwallCharlton1-:-04-:-0Home
17PortsmouthSouthampton0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
18Q.P.R.Wrexham1-:-02-:-3Away
19Sheff Utd.Ipswich2-:-03-:-1Home
20BlackpoolNorthampton1-:-02-:-0Home
21BoltonLeyton O.0-:-02-:-1Home
22CardiffStockport1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
23DoncasterWigan A.2-:-03-:-3ScoreDraw
24HuddersfieldBradford C.1-:-01-:-0Home
25PlymouthLuton1-:-01-:-0Home
26Port ValeExeter0-:-11-:-3Away
27ReadingBarnsley1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
28RotherhamA.Wimbledon0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
29StevenageMansfield0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
30WycombePeterboro0-:-10-:-2Away
31BarnetOldham2-:-13-:-2Home
32BarrowCrawley0-:-00-:-1Away
33BromleySwindon0-:-12-:-1Home
34Cambridge U.Tranmere0-:-14-:-2Home
35CheltenhamGrimsby0-:-10-:-2Away
36ColchesterFleetwood2-:-02-:-1Home
37HarrogateGillingham0-:-00-:-3Away
38Milton K.D.Shrewsbury3-:-05-:-1Home
39Newport Co.Chesterfield0-:-02-:-1Home
40Notts Co.Crewe1-:-01-:-0Home
41Salford C.Bristol R.1-:-01-:-0Home
42WalsallAccrington0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
43AberdeenLivingston3-:-26-:-2Home
44Dundee Utd.St MirrenVoidPPHome
45FalkirkHibernian2-:-04-:-1Home
46HeartsCeltic0-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
47MotherwellKilmarnock2-:-04-:-0Home
48RangersDundee0-:-03-:-0Home
49AirdrieRoss County0-:-00-:-1Away
