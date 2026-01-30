Week 31 Pool Result For Sat 31, Jan 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 31 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 31 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 31 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 31 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 31; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 31-January-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaBrentford-:--:-Sunday
2BrightonEverton-:--:-Saturday
3ChelseaWest Ham-:--:-LKO
4Leeds Utd.Arsenal-:--:-Saturday
5LiverpoolNewcastle-:--:-LKO
6Man UnitedFulham-:--:-Sunday
7Nott’m For.Crystal P.-:--:-Sunday
8TottenhamMan City-:--:-Sunday
9WolvesBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
10BlackburnHull-:--:-Saturday
11IpswichPreston-:--:-Saturday
12LeicesterCharlton-:--:-EKO
13MiddlesbroNorwich-:--:-Saturday
14MillwallSheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
15Oxford Utd.Birmingham-:--:-Saturday
16PortsmouthWest Brom-:--:-Saturday
17Q.P.R.Coventry-:--:-Saturday
18Sheff Wed.Wrexham-:--:-EKO
19StokeSouthampton-:--:-EKO
20WatfordSwansea-:--:-Saturday
21A.WimbledonBolton-:--:-EKO
22BarnsleyStevenage-:--:-Saturday
23Bradford C.Doncaster-:--:-EKO
24Burton A.Cardiff-:--:-Saturday
25ExeterRotherham-:--:-Saturday
26Leyton O.Port Vale-:--:-Saturday
27LutonBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
28MansfieldWycombe-:--:-Saturday
29NorthamptonReading-:--:-EKO
30PeterboroHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
31StockportPlymouth-:--:-Saturday
32Wigan A.Lincoln-:--:-Saturday
33AccringtonCheltenham-:--:-Saturday
34Bristol R.Newport Co.-:--:-EKO
35ChesterfieldWalsall-:--:-Saturday
36CrawleyHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
37CreweColchester-:--:-Saturday
38FleetwoodNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
39GillinghamBromley-:--:-Saturday
40GrimsbyMilton K.D.-:--:-EKO
41OldhamCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
42ShrewsburyBarnet-:--:-Saturday
43SwindonBarrow-:--:-Saturday
44CelticFalkirk-:--:-Sunday
45Dundee Utd.Hearts-:--:-LKO
46HibernianRangers-:--:-Sunday
47KilmarnockAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
48LivingstonMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
49St MirrenDundee-:--:-Saturday
