Week 25 Pool Result For Sat 20, Dec 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 25 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 25 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 25 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 25; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 20-December-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston VillaMan United1-:-12-:-1Home
2BournemouthBurnley0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
3BrightonSunderland0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
4EvertonArsenal0-:-10-:-1Away
5Leeds Utd.Crystal P.2-:-04-:-1Home
6Man CityWest Ham2-:-03-:-0Home
7NewcastleChelsea2-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
8TottenhamLiverpool0-:-01-:-2Away
9WolvesBrentford0-:-00-:-2Away
10BlackburnMillwall2-:-02-:-0Home
11Bristol C.Middlesbro1-:-02-:-0Home
12CharltonOxford Utd.0-:-01-:-0Home
13DerbyPortsmouth1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
14HullWest Brom1-:-01-:-0Home
15IpswichSheff Wed.1-:-03-:-1Home
16PrestonNorwich0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
17Q.P.R.Leicester4-:-04-:-1Home
18Sheff Utd.Birmingham2-:-03-:-0Home
19SouthamptonCoventry0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
20WatfordStoke0-:-01-:-0Home
21DoncasterPlymouth1-:-31-:-5Away
22ExeterBarnsley1-:-03-:-0Home
23Leyton O.Bradford C.1-:-12-:-1Home
24LincolnCardiff1-:-02-:-1Home
25MansfieldStockport1-:-11-:-2Away
26Port ValePeterboro0-:-00-:-1Away
27RotherhamHuddersfield0-:-31-:-3Away
28StevenageBurton A.0-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
29WiganBlackpool0-:-00-:-2Away
30WycombeBolton2-:-12-:-1Home
31BarnetSalford C.0-:-21-:-3Away
32BromleyGrimsby1-:-02-:-0Home
33ColchesterNewport Co.2-:-04-:-1Home
34FleetwoodGillingham0-:-12-:-1Home
35HarrogateMilton K.D.0-:-30-:-4Away
36Notts Co.Walsall0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
37OldhamTranmere1-:-13-:-1Home
38ShrewsburyChesterfield0-:-00-:-1Away
39SwindonCrawley0-:-01-:-0Home
40CelticAberdeen1-:-03-:-1Home
41Dundee Utd.Hibernian1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
42HeartsRangers2-:-02-:-1Home
43KilmarnockFalkirk0-:-00-:-1Away
44MotherwellDundee0-:-01-:-0Home
45St MirrenLivingston0-:-01-:-0Home
46AirdrieQueens Pk0-:-10-:-3Away
47DunfermlineAyr United0-:-32-:-3Away
48PartickRaith0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
49Ross CountyArbroath0-:-10-:-2Away
