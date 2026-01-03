Week 24 Pool Result For Sat 13, Dec 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 24 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today.

Week 24 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 24 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 24 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 24; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 13-December-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalWolves0-:-02-:-1Home
2BrentfordLeeds Utd.0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
3BurnleyFulham1-:-22-:-3Away
4ChelseaEverton2-:-02-:-0Home
5Crystal P.Man City0-:-10-:-3Away
6LiverpoolBrighton1-:-02-:-0Home
7Nott’m For.Tottenham1-:-03-:-0Home
8SunderlandNewcastle0-:-01-:-0Home
9West HamAston Villa2-:-12-:-3Away
10BirminghamCharlton1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
11CoventryBristol C.0-:-01-:-0Home
12LeicesterIpswich2-:-03-:-1Home
13MiddlesbroQ.P.R.2-:-03-:-1Home
14MillwallHull0-:-21-:-3Away
15NorwichSouthampton0-:-02-:-1Home
16Oxford Utd.Preston0-:-11-:-2Away
17PortsmouthBlackburn0-:-12-:-1Home
18StokeSwansea1-:-02-:-1Home
19WrexhamWatford1-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
20A.WimbledonMansfield0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
21BarnsleyLeyton O.1-:-23-:-2Home
22BlackpoolLincoln1-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
23BoltonExeter0-:-12-:-1Home
24Bradford C.Reading0-:-02-:-0Home
25Burton A.Wycombe0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
26CardiffDoncaster2-:-24-:-3Home
27HuddersfieldWigan A.1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
28LutonPort Vale1-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
29PeterboroNorthampton1-:-02-:-1Home
30PlymouthRotherham1-:-01-:-0Home
31StockportStevenage0-:-11-:-3Away
32AccringtonBromley0-:-00-:-1Away
33Bristol R.Swindon0-:-30-:-3Away
34CheltenhamHarrogate0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
35ChesterfieldBarnet2-:-13-:-1Home
36CrawleyOldham1-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
37GillinghamBarrow2-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
38GrimsbyNotts Co.0-:-00-:-2Away
39Milton K.D.Cambridge U.1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
40Newport Co.Fleetwood0-:-20-:-2Away
41Salford C.Colchester1-:-14-:-3Home
42TranmereCrewe0-:-21-:-4Away
43WalsallShrewsbury1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
44AberdeenKilmarnock0-:-12-:-1Home
45Dundee Utd.Motherwell0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
46LivingstonDundee0-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
47St MirrenCeltic1-:-13-:-1Home
48ArbroathPartick0-:-02-:-1Home
49MortonAirdrie0-:-00-:-1Away
