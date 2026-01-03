Week 26 Pool Result For Sat 27, Dec 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 26 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 26 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 26 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 26 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 26; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 27-December-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalBrighton1-:-02-:-1Home
2BrentfordBournemouth2-:-04-:-1Home
3BurnleyEverton0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
4ChelseaAston Villa1-:-01-:-2Away
5Crystal P.Tottenham0-:-10-:-1Away
6LiverpoolWolves2-:-02-:-1Home
7SunderlandLeeds Utd.1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
8West HamFulham0-:-00-:-1Away
9BirminghamSouthampton0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
10CoventryIpswich0-:-00-:-2Away
11LeicesterDerby2-:-12-:-1Home
12MiddlesbroHull0-:-10-:-1Away
13MillwallBristol C.1-:-02-:-1Home
14NorwichWatford0-:-00-:-1Away
15Oxford Utd.Swansea0-:-10-:-1Away
16PortsmouthCharlton0-:-02-:-1Home
17Sheff Wed.Blackburn0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
18StokeSheff Utd.0-:-01-:-2Away
19West BromQ.P.R.1-:-12-:-1Home
20WrexhamPreston1-:-02-:-1Home
21A.WimbledonExeter0-:-10-:-1Away
22BarnsleyLincoln0-:-10-:-2Away
23BlackpoolRotherham2-:-04-:-0Home
24BoltonMansfield0-:-10-:-1Away
25Bradford C.Port Vale0-:-01-:-0Home
26Burton A.Wigan A.0-:-00-:-2Away
27CardiffStevenage0-:-02-:-1Home
28HuddersfieldNorthampton1-:-02-:-0Home
29LutonLeyton O.3-:-03-:-0Home
30PeterboroReading0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
31PlymouthWycombe0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
32StockportDoncaster1-:-14-:-2Home
33AccringtonHarrogate1-:-01-:-0Home
34Bristol R.Barnet0-:-10-:-2Away
35CheltenhamSwindon0-:-00-:-2Away
36ChesterfieldCambridge U.0-:-10-:-1Away
37CrawleyBromley1-:-11-:-3Away
38GillinghamColchester0-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
39GrimsbyShrewsbury0-:-01-:-0Home
40Milton K.D.Notts Co.0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
41Newport Co.Crewe1-:-02-:-0Home
42Salford C.Fleetwood0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
43TranmereBarrow0-:-31-:-3Away
44WalsallOldham0-:-11-:-2Away
45AberdeenDundee Utd.0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
46DundeeFalkirk1-:-01-:-0Home
47LivingstonCeltic2-:-42-:-4Away
48RangersMotherwell0-:-01-:-0Home
49St MirrenKilmarnock0-:-00-:-0noScoreDraw
Week 25 Pool Result For Sat 20, Dec 2025, UK 2025/2026

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR