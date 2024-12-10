Week 24 Pool Results For Sat 14 Dec 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 24 pool Results 2024: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today Saturday matches, pool results for this week, British and Aussie pool results, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results, and live score pool result today.

Week 24 Pool Results 2024: This week's football pool results are published on this page as soon as full-time live score confirmation is received. We also announce the results of postponed matches by the football pool panel at halftime, as agreed by them.

WEEK: 24; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 14-December-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalEverton-:--:-Saturday
2BrightonCrystal P.-:--:-Sunday
3ChelseaBrentford-:--:-Sunday
4LiverpoolFulham-:--:-Saturday
5Man CityMan Utd.-:--:-Sunday
6NewcastleLeicester-:--:-Saturday
7Nott’m For.Aston V.-:--:-LKO
8SouthamptonTottenham-:--:-Sunday
9WolvesIpswich-:--:-Saturday
10BlackburnLuton-:--:-Saturday
11Bristol C.Q.P.R.-:--:-EKO
12CoventryHull-:--:-EKO
13MiddlesbroMillwall-:--:-Saturday
14NorwichBurnley-:--:-Sunday
15Oxford Utd.Sheff Wed.-:--:-Saturday
16PrestonLeeds-:--:-EKO
17Sheff Utd.Plymouth-:--:-Saturday
18StokeCardiff-:--:-Saturday
19SwanseaSunderland-:--:-Saturday
20WatfordWest Brom-:--:-Sunday
21BirminghamBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
22BoltonWigan-:--:-EKO
23CharltonMansfield-:--:-Saturday
24ExeterBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
25HuddersfieldLincoln-:--:-Saturday
26Leyton O.Burton A.-:--:-EKO
27PeterboroCrawley-:--:-Saturday
28ReadingBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
29RotherhamNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
30ShrewsburyWycombe-:--:-Saturday
31StevenageStockport-:--:-Saturday
32WrexhamCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
33A.WimbledonDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
34Bradford C.Swindon-:--:-Saturday
35BromleyPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
36CarlisleChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
37CheltenhamMorecambe-:--:-Saturday
38ColchesterNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
39GrimsbyCrewe-:--:-Saturday
40Milton K.D.Gillingham-:--:-Saturday
41Salford C.Notts Co.-:--:-EKO
42TranmereHarrogate-:--:-EKO
43WalsallBarrow-:--:-Saturday
44HibernianRoss County-:--:-Saturday
45KilmarnockHearts-:--:-Sunday
46MotherwellDundee Utd.-:--:-Saturday
47St J’StoneSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
48CelticRangers-:--:-Sunday
49AirdrieMorton-:--:-Saturday
Week 23 Pool Results For Sat 7 Dec 2024 UK 2024/2025

