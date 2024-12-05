Week 23 Pool Results For Sat 7 Dec 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 23 pool Results 2024: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today Saturday matches, pool results for this week, British and Aussie pool results, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results, and live score pool result today. We present the first half-time results of this sort.

Week 23 Pool Results 2024: This week’s football pool results are published on this page as soon as full-time live score confirmation is received. We also announce the results of postponed matches by the football pool panel at halftime, as agreed by them. This Week 21 Pool Results was brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 23; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 07-December-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston V.Southampton-:--:-Saturday
2BrentfordNewcastle-:--:-Saturday
3Crystal P.Man City-:--:-Saturday
4EvertonLiverpool-:--:-EKO
5FulhamArsenal-:--:-Sunday
6IpswichBournemouth-:--:-Sunday
7LeicesterBrighton-:--:-Sunday
8Man Utd.Nott’m For.-:--:-LKO
9TottenhamChelsea-:--:-Sunday
10CardiffWatford-:--:-Saturday
11HullBlackburn-:--:-Saturday
12LeedsDerby-:--:-EKO
13LutonSwansea-:--:-Saturday
14MillwallCoventry-:--:-Saturday
15PlymouthOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
16PortsmouthBristol C.-:--:-Saturday
17Q.P.R.Norwich-:--:-Saturday
18Sheff Wed.Preston-:--:-EKO
19SunderlandStoke-:--:-EKO
20West BromSheff Utd.-:--:-Sunday
21BarnsleyBirmingham-:--:-Saturday
22BlackpoolRotherham-:--:-Saturday
23Bristol R.Bolton-:--:-Saturday
24Burton A.Wrexham-:--:-Saturday
25Cambridge U.Shrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
26CrawleyStevenage-:--:-Saturday
27LincolnCharlton-:--:-EKO
28MansfieldHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
29StockportExeter-:--:-Saturday
30WiganLeyton O.-:--:-EKO
31WycombeReading-:--:-Saturday
32AccringtonBromley-:--:-Saturday
33BarrowMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
34ChesterfieldTranmere-:--:-Saturday
35CreweBradford C.-:--:-EKO
36DoncasterCheltenham-:--:-Saturday
37GillinghamSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
38HarrogateA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
39MorecambeGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
40Newport Co.Carlisle-:--:-Saturday
41Notts Co.Colchester-:--:-Saturday
42Port ValeWalsall-:--:-EKO
43SwindonFleetwood-:--:-Saturday
44AberdeenSt J’Stone-:--:-Saturday
45CelticHibernian-:--:-Saturday
46Dundee Utd.Kilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
47HeartsDundee-:--:-Saturday
48Ross CountyRangers-:--:-Sunday
49St MirrenMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
