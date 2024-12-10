ASUU-LASU Begins Indefinite Strike Over Salary Disparity

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo branch, initiates an indefinite strike to protest the non-implementation of the Federal Government-approved salary increase of 25% to 35% for its members, which has been pending since January 2023.

In a statement released yesterday, signed by ASUU-LASU Chairman, Prof. Ibrahim Bakare, and Secretary, Dr. Sylvester Idowu, the union points out that the salary increment has already been implemented in all federal universities and 18 state universities, but LASU staff have yet to benefit.

The strike also arises from the long-standing salary disparity between LASU and workers at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology and Lagos State University of Education, whose salaries were higher even before their institutions attained university status. The union is calling for the harmonization of these salary differences.

Despite a committee’s recommendations for salary harmonization, ASUU-LASU notes that these suggestions have yet to be implemented.

The union urges students to show maturity, solidarity, and understanding, as the state government and the university continue efforts to resolve the matter. ASUU-LASU also calls on students to disregard a December 7, 2024, statement from the LASU Students’ Union, which claimed that university activities were ongoing despite the SSANU and NASU strike.

“The strike by ASUU-LASU aligns with the decision of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of all staff unions in the university, and a letter signed by all unions has been sent to both the Vice Chancellor and the Governor, who is the university’s visitor,” the statement concludes.