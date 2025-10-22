Week 17 Pool Result For Sat 25, Oct 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 17 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 17 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 17 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 16 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 17; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 25-October-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1ArsenalCrystal P.-:--:-Sunday
2Aston VillaMan City-:--:-Sunday
3BournemouthNott’m For.-:--:-Sunday
4BrentfordLiverpool-:--:-LKO
5ChelseaSunderland-:--:-Saturday
6EvertonTottenham-:--:-Sunday
7Man UnitedBrighton-:--:-LKO
8NewcastleFulham-:--:-Saturday
9WolvesBurnley-:--:-Sunday
10BlackburnSouthampton-:--:-Saturday
11Bristol C.Birmingham-:--:-Saturday
12CoventryWatford-:--:-EKO
13DerbyQ.P.R.-:--:-Saturday
14HullCharlton-:--:-Saturday
15IpswichWest Brom-:--:-EKO
16MiddlesbroWrexham-:--:-Saturday
17MillwallLeicester-:--:-Saturday
18PortsmouthStoke-:--:-EKO
19Sheff Wed.Oxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
20SwanseaNorwich-:--:-Saturday
21A.WimbledonBurton A.-:--:-Saturday
22BarnsleyRotherham-:--:-Saturday
23BoltonCardiff-:--:-EKO
24Leyton O.Lincoln-:--:-Saturday
25MansfieldWigan A.-:--:-EKO
26NorthamptonLuton-:--:-Saturday
27PeterboroBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
28ReadingDoncaster-:--:-Saturday
29StevenageBradford C.-:--:-Saturday
30WycombeHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
31BarrowBarnet-:--:-Saturday
32BromleyMilton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
33CheltenhamWalsall-:--:-EKO
34CrawleyBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
35CreweGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
36FleetwoodAccrington-:--:-EKO
37GillinghamSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
38HarrogateNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
39Notts Co.Cambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
40OldhamShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
41SwindonColchester-:--:-Saturday
42TranmereChesterfield-:--:-Saturday
43AberdeenHibernian-:--:-Sunday
44Dundee Utd.St Mirren-:--:-Saturday
45FalkirkDundee-:--:-Saturday
46HeartsCeltic-:--:-Sunday
47LivingstonMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
48RangersKilmarnock-:--:-Sunday
49AirdrieArbroath-:--:-Saturday
