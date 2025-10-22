OAGF Dismisses Rumours Of October Salary Delay, Assures Workers Of Timely Payment

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has refuted claims circulating on social media that the October salaries of federal workers would be delayed due to an ongoing upgrade of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press, the OAGF clarified that the upgrade is part of a scheduled consolidation of existing payroll systems aimed at improving efficiency and accuracy, not a cause for payment disruption.

“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has refuted recent reports circulating on social media claiming that a software upgrade within the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System will result in a delay of October salaries,” the statement read.

According to the OAGF, the IPPIS previously operated three payroll platforms. Following the migration of one to the SoftSuite application in 2024, two active platforms remained — EBS and SoftSuite. However, due to what the office described as the “suboptimal performance” of the EBS platform, the Federal Government approved a full consolidation of payroll operations under the SoftSuite system.

The office explained that the integration process has been carefully managed to ensure seamless operations. While minor technical issues may arise during the transition, it said all identified errors and omissions are being promptly resolved.

“This migration is not a new development but a continuation of an earlier effort to enhance efficiency and accuracy in payroll processing,” the statement added.

The OAGF further assured civil servants and stakeholders that salary payments for October would be made as scheduled, urging workers to disregard what it described as “misleading and unfounded reports” on social media.

“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation assures all federal workers and stakeholders that October salaries remain intact and will be paid as scheduled. Treasury and IPPIS staff are advised to disregard the misleading reports, which did not originate from the OAGF,” the statement concluded.

Introduced in 2007 as part of the Federal Government’s public sector reform initiative, the IPPIS was designed to eliminate ghost workers, improve payroll transparency, and strengthen accountability within the civil service. Despite occasional technical challenges and resistance from some unions, particularly in the education sector, the platform remains the government’s central payroll system for civil servants.

The latest upgrade, according to the OAGF, forms part of a broader effort to modernise payroll administration and improve integration with other financial management systems across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).