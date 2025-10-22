OPPO Unveils The A6 Pro At Star-Studded Launch In Lagos

Smartphone giant OPPO officially unveiled its latest innovation, the OPPO A6 Pro, at an exclusive launch event held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, marking another milestone in the brand’s commitment to delivering power, durability, and sleek design to Nigerian consumers.

The highly anticipated launch drew tech enthusiasts, media personalities, and OPPO brand partners, who gathered to experience firsthand the A6 Pro’s standout features — a massive 7,000mAh ultra-large battery, 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge, and military-grade durability that redefine longevity and resilience in a mid-range device.

Speaking at the event, Caroline Wang, Product Marketing Manager at OPPO, described the new release as a breakthrough for the A-series lineup.

“The OPPO A6 Pro Series represents the most advanced evolution of the A-series yet, setting new standards in design, display, camera, and overall performance. It delivers flagship-grade innovation and power to a wider range of users at an impressively accessible price point.” she said.

The A6 Pro’s 7,000mAh battery offers up to 20 hours of video playback and maintains over 80% capacity even after five years of typical use. Complemented by IP69 water and dust protection and AGC DT-Star D+ Crystal Shield Glass, the device is built to withstand real-world challenges while maintaining a refined, slim profile.

The phone’s 120Hz AMOLED display, ColorOS 15, and Trinity Engine ensure a smooth and immersive experience for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. With AI LinkBoost 3.0 enhancing network stability and a 93% screen-to-body ratio, the A6 Pro positions itself as a high-performance device for today’s connected lifestyle.

Guests at the launch were treated to hands-on demos, photo sessions, and interactive showcases that highlighted the device’s unique features and color variants — Stellar Blue, and Rosewood Red.

The OPPO A6 Pro will be available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models across authorized retail outlets and e-commerce platforms nationwide.