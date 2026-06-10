Peter Obi drags Kenneth Okonkwo to court over bribery claims

Key points

Peter Obi has filed a lawsuit against Kenneth Okonkwo over alleged defamatory remarks linked to a ₦10 million bribery claim.

Obi’s legal team described the allegations as false, malicious, and damaging to his reputation.

The suit demands a public retraction, apology, and financial compensation from Okonkwo.

Main story

The presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has taken legal action against his former ally and kinsman, Kenneth Okonkwo, over allegations of bribery and misconduct.

The suit, dated June 9, 2026, and signed by Chief Alex Ejesieme, SAN, of Alex Ejesieme (SAN) & Co. (Madiba Chambers), was filed in response to claims allegedly made by Okonkwo that Obi and leaders of the NDC in the South-East demanded ₦10 million from House of Representatives aspirants.

According to the court documents, Obi’s legal team described the allegations as false, defamatory and damaging to his public image and political reputation.

The suit stated that Okonkwo had alleged that aspirants were required to pay a ₦10 million “bribe” after paying the official expression of interest fee, and that documentary evidence of such payments existed.

Obi’s lawyers strongly rejected the claims, insisting they were fabricated and intended to portray their client as engaging in corrupt and criminal practices.

The issues

At the centre of the dispute are allegations of political corruption, defamation, and reputational damage.

The legal team argued that Okonkwo’s statements implied that Obi engaged in bribery, fraud, extortion, and criminal conspiracy within the party’s candidate selection process.

They also raised concerns over the circulation of the claims across television broadcasts and social media platforms, stating that the wide dissemination amplified the reputational harm.

The case also highlights ongoing tensions within opposition political circles, particularly following Okonkwo’s recent political alignment shifts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

What’s being said

Obi’s legal representatives described the allegations as “false, baseless, malicious, reckless and wholly unsupported by any fact.”

They argued that the statements were intended to lower Obi’s standing in the eyes of the public and expose him to ridicule and contempt.

The chambers further stated that freedom of expression does not extend to the publication of defamatory material capable of destroying an individual’s reputation.

They demanded an immediate retraction of the statements, a public apology across all Okonkwo’s social media platforms, and a written undertaking to cease further defamatory publications.

The legal team also sought financial compensation for damages arising from the alleged defamation.

Okonkwo has previously made similar allegations following his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he has since expressed political support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the party’s 2027 presidential candidate.

What’s next

The matter is expected to proceed in court if Kenneth Okonkwo fails to meet the demands outlined in the legal notice, including retraction and apology.

Further legal filings and possible counter-statements may emerge as both parties escalate the dispute.

Bottom line

The lawsuit underscores rising political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections, with reputational battles increasingly moving into the courts. The outcome will likely shape public perception of both Peter Obi and Kenneth Okonkwo amid an already heated political landscape.