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Home Business News SPORTS Week 50 Pool Result for Sat 13, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

Week 50 Pool Result for Sat 13, Jun 2026, Aussie 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

Week 50 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 50 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 50 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 50 pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 50; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 13-June-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Marconi S.Sydney FC-:--:-Void
2RockdaleSD Raiders-:--:-Sunday
3NWS SpiritSydney O.-:--:-Saturday
4SutherlandBlacktown C.-:--:-Saturday
5UNSWSt George S.-:--:-Saturday
6WS WanderersSt George C.-:--:-Saturday
7WollongongA.Leichhardt-:--:-Saturday
8B. AcademyRydalmere-:--:-Saturday
9Canterbury B.Newcastle J.-:--:-Saturday
10Central CoastHakoah S.-:--:-Void
11Hurstville Z.Western City-:--:-Saturday
12Macarthur R.Hills Utd.-:--:-Saturday
13Northern T.Inter Lions-:--:-Saturday
14Prospect Utd.Dulwich Hill-:--:-Sunday
15BulleenMelbourne V.-:--:-Saturday
16LangwarrinManningham-:--:-Saturday
17N. GeelongNorthcote C.-:--:-Saturday
18N. SunshineMelbourne S.-:--:-Saturday
19Western Utd.P. Melbourne-:--:-Saturday
20ArmadaleBayswater-:--:-Saturday
21Dianella W.E.Western K.-:--:-Saturday
22FremantleBalcatta-:--:-Saturday
23Olympic K.Perth RedStarVoidPPPanel
24Perth GloryPerth Azzuri-:--:-Saturday
25Stirling M.Sorrento-:--:-Saturday
26Adelaide Utd.Adelaide C.-:--:-Saturday
27CroydonPlayford-:--:-Saturday
28NE Metro StarsSturt Lions-:--:-Saturday
29Para HillsFK Beograd-:--:-Saturday
30Ad. CobrasCumberland-:--:-Saturday
31Adelaide C.R.S. Adelaide-:--:-Saturday
32Blue EaglesSalisbury-:--:-Saturday
33Fulham Utd.Atletico Ad.-:--:-Saturday
34The CoveModbury-:--:-Saturday
35AdamstownBroadmeadow-:--:-Saturday
36Charleston A.Lambton J.-:--:-Sunday
37Edgeworth E.Cooks Hill U.-:--:-Saturday
38MaitlandValentine-:--:-Saturday
39Newcastle O.Kalibah-:--:-Sunday
40Weston BearsB. Swansea-:--:-Saturday
41Clarence Z.South Hobart-:--:-Saturday
42Glenorchy K.Riverside-:--:-Saturday
43Launceston U.Devonport-:--:-Saturday
44South East U.Kingborough-:--:-Sunday
45UlverstoneLaunceston C.-:--:-Sunday
46BrindabellaBelconnen U.-:--:-Saturday
47Canberra W.E.Canberra C.-:--:-Saturday
48Canberra J.Tigers FC-:--:-Sunday
49O’Connor K.Tuggeranong-:--:-Saturday
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