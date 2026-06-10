AP reports clean energy projects outpace coal and mega-dams across Africa

Key points

The Associated Press reports that African countries and investors are shifting toward solar, wind, and battery storage for cheaper and more reliable electricity.

Data from Electron Intelligence shows solar led new energy project announcements in 2025, accounting for 173 out of 322 projects continent-wide.

The report highlights that renewable projects generate revenue within 18 months, compared to coal or large hydro dams which can take over a decade to build.

Chinese export data reveals 58.1 gigawatts of solar panels shipped to Africa since 2017, doubling the numbers tracked in official grid statistics.

The International Energy Agency notes that financing costs for African renewable projects remain up to triple those in advanced economies.

Main Story

African nations are increasingly designing their next generation of power projects around solar energy, wind power, and battery storage as they pivot away from coal and large hydropower dams, The Associated Press reported recently.

Driven by the search for cheaper, faster, and more reliable electricity, governments and private investors are transforming the continent’s energy landscape. According to data from the energy research firm Electron Intelligence, out of 322 energy projects announced across Africa in 2025, more than half—173 projects—were solar, followed by 46 in hydropower and 34 in wind.

The Associated Press noted that this strategic shift is highly visible in recent bilateral deals, such as a $1.5 billion energy agreement between China and Zambia. While the package includes a 300-megawatt coal plant to maintain stable baseline electricity, it features matching 300-megawatt projects for both solar and wind. Facing rising fuel import bills caused by the Iran war, unreliable national grids, and surging industrial demand, African countries are turning to renewable energy because the economics have turned decisively in their favor. Globally, utility-scale solar costs have plunged by nearly 90% since 2010, while onshore wind costs have dropped by around 70%.

A major factor driving private capital toward renewables is the speed of financial returns, the news agency reported. While traditional coal plants can take up to 12 years to complete and mega-dams often require a decade or more, solar and battery systems routinely generate revenue within 18 months. For example, a 233-megawatt solar and battery facility built by CrossBoundary Energy to power the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo went from contract signing to 80% completion in less than a year. This rapid, off-grid deployment means official statistics are undercounting actual growth, as import figures show China has shipped 58.1 gigawatts of solar panels to Africa since 2017—far higher than the 23.4 gigawatts tracked on national grids.

Despite these rapid adoptions and supportive policy shifts—such as Ethiopia banning internal combustion vehicle imports and South Africa relaxing private power generation limits—the report underscores that massive obstacles remain. Many state utilities are in severe financial trouble, making lenders wary of long-term agreements. Furthermore, the International Energy Agency points out that financing costs for renewable projects in Africa are up to triple those in advanced economies due to perceived country risk. To bridge this gap, development finance institutions like the African Development Bank are increasing concessional loans and risk guarantees to help turn the continent’s unmatched natural resources into bankable power solutions.

The Issues

Securing affordable international capital for local developers facing high interest rates driven by perceived country risk.

Integrating large volumes of variable solar and wind energy into weak, traditional national grid systems.

Expanding off-grid mini-grid regulations to allow faster industrial and rural electrification without relying on central utilities.

What’s Being Said

Emphasizing Africa’s position in global climate strategies, Mugwe Manga, climate finance lead at FSD Kenya, told The Associated Press: “Africa is not on the periphery of the global energy transition, it is sitting at its center. The continent holds the world’s best renewable resources, and the economics have now decisively turned in favor of clean energy.”

Highlighting the commercial benefits of clean infrastructure, Matt Tilleard, CEO of CrossBoundary Energy, stated: “Renewable energy is now unequivocally the fastest, cheapest, and most bankable way to connect people, companies and economies to the megawatts they need to grow. Solar and batteries don’t need central utilities.”

What’s Next

Development finance institutions will roll out new risk-sharing frameworks by late 2026 to help lower local borrowing costs for clean energy.

More mining operations and heavy industries across sub-Saharan Africa are projected to transition toward self-funded distributed solar and battery systems.

The Africa Minigrid Developers Association will track the expansion of flexible private financing models across rural solar installations through Q4 2026.

Bottom Line

According to the report by The Associated Press, plunging technology costs and fast construction timelines are driving an unprecedented shift toward solar and battery power across Africa, allowing industries and governments to bypass slow, expensive, and fragile centralized power grids.