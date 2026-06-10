AfDB and SEforALL launch major new technical initiative to drive Mission 300

Key points

The African Development Bank and Sustainable Energy for All introduced a new technical assistance phase to expand energy grids.

The program directly backs Mission 300, a joint goal with the World Bank Group to connect 300 million Africans by 2030.

Specialized delivery teams inside 30 countries will receive technical support to oversee critical upstream policy and energy reforms.

The broader initiative has already extended electricity access to more than 50 million people across the continent.

Implementing partners will lead programmatic execution over the next 12 months using cross-border monitoring and peer exchanges.

Main Story

The African Development Bank Group and Sustainable Energy for All have launched a new strategic program to accelerate electricity access across Africa, backing a continent-wide push to connect hundreds of millions of people to power by the end of the decade.

Formally unveiled at the Compact Delivery and Monitoring Units Convening in Nairobi, the initiative falls under the Africa Energy Sector Technical Assistance Program (AESTAP–Mission 300 Phase I). The program provides targeted operational support to turn national clean energy pledges into functional, on-the-ground power connections.

The joint program is built to support Mission 300, a historic partnership between the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group that aims to bring affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity to 300 million additional Africans by 2030.

Under this phase of technical assistance, the African Development Bank will provide institutional funding to strengthen Compact Delivery and Monitoring Units. These units act as vital national coordination platforms within governments, ensuring multiple ministries, private developers, and international financiers work in lockstep to resolve grid bottlenecks and policy roadblocks.

Sustainable Energy for All will guide the day-to-day execution of the program over the next 12 months, leveraging its existing role as Secretariat to the Mission 300 Joint Working Group. The organization will lead cross-border performance monitoring, coordinate stakeholders, and facilitate peer-learning exchanges across 30 participating African nations. By fortifying these central delivery teams, the partnership aims to build the exact regulatory environments, tariff structures, and data systems required to pull private capital into major sub-Saharan electrification projects.

The initiative comes as regional energy access drives experience rapid momentum. To date, the broader Mission 300 platform has successfully connected more than 50 million people to electricity, with tens of millions more expected to enter the pipeline before the end of the year. Backed heavily by global philanthropic organizations like The Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, sector officials emphasized that expanding access across the continent is no longer a technological hurdle, but a matter of building the administrative capacity to deploy capital effectively.

The Issues

Strengthening the administrative capacity of national energy units to manage complex multi-billion dollar electricity rollouts.

Harmonizing cross-border policy regulations to encourage private investments in localized solar and mini-grid technologies.

Creating highly transparent public tracking tools to ensure international infrastructure financing translates directly into home connections.

What’s Being Said

Emphasizing practical execution, Wale Shonibare, Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation at the African Development Bank Group, noted: “Mission 300 is fundamentally about delivery, and turning ambition into results at scale. This new program will play a critical role in strengthening government delivery capacity and enhancing the coordination and monitoring of national-level electrification targets.”

Detailing the implementation framework, Lolade Abiola, Chief of Staff at Sustainable Energy for All, stated: “We welcome this new program that will ensure that Compact Delivery and Monitoring Units can coordinate implementation and track progress of National Energy Compacts.”

What’s Next

Sustainable Energy for All will deploy tracking tools and launch its initial round of country-level peer learning exchanges next quarter.

National delivery units will use the newly allocated technical assistance to streamline electricity tariff and utility planning frameworks.

The African Development Bank Group will align this phase with its newly launched public digital tracking platform to monitor connections in real time.

Bottom Line

The strategic partnership between the African Development Bank and Sustainable Energy for All provides the necessary technical groundwork to move large energy targets forward, strengthening national institutions so they can convert international funding into reliable electricity for millions.