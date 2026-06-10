KIPA secures $4.10 billion in investment pledges and outlines regional power plan

Key points

The Kebbi Investment Promotion Agency announced it has attracted $4.10 billion in foreign investment commitments across multiple sectors.

The investment pledges were secured during the maiden Kebbi Investors Forum 2026, targeting mining, agribusiness, and solar energy.

Investment promotion agencies across the seven Northwest states are collaborating to build a joint regional energy plant.

The regional energy project has been formally registered with the CAC, with a comprehensive operational blueprint due by the end of 2026.

A dedicated vehicle manufacturer is set to begin setting up an assembly plant for electric vehicles and motorcycles within Kebbi State.

Main Story

The Kebbi Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA) has secured foreign investor commitments valued at $4.10 billion to drive industrial growth, infrastructure development, and clean energy deployment.

Disclosed by KIPA Director-General Dr. Muhammad Kabir during a press conference on Tuesday, the multibillion-dollar investment pipeline spans mining, manufacturing, agribusiness, logistics, and renewable energy, including solar infrastructure and electric vehicle mobility.

The investment breakthrough stems from the recently concluded maiden Kebbi Investors Forum (KIF) 2026, which aimed to position the state as an investor-friendly hub and a strategic gateway into wider West African trade markets. To sustain these commitments, KIPA has ramped up institutional partnerships with key national and international financial bodies, including the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the Bank of Industry (BOI), SMEDAN, and Afreximbank. Under the governance reforms led by Governor Nasir Idris, the state has prioritized project bankability and eased regulatory hurdles, resulting in concrete private sector interest—including an upcoming domestic assembly plant for electric vehicles and motorcycles.

Beyond individual state achievements, Dr. Kabir revealed that investment promotion agencies across the seven Northwest states are building a strategic alliance to construct a joint regional energy plant. Designed to deliver a common electricity supply, reduce commercial risk, and share infrastructure costs across the region, the cross-border energy project has already been formally registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). Operating out of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Office, the regional committee expects to finalize and release the project’s official blueprint before the end of the year.

By linking local joint ventures with foreign capital, state officials emphasize that the current administration is actively transitioning Kebbi from a consumer economy into a competitive manufacturing and agro-processing center. The agency’s focus will remain on strengthening institutional governance, improving investment facilitation systems, and providing dedicated investor support services to ensure the multi-billion dollar commitments smoothly transition from initial pledges into operational, job-creating assets on the ground.

The Issues

Ensuring the $4.10 billion in initial investment expressions of interest successfully mature into fully executed, long-term capital deployments.

Harmonizing the unique financial, political, and land regulatory policies of seven distinct Northwest states to build the joint energy plant.

Providing adequate grid connections and transport logistics to absorb new electric vehicle manufacturing and heavy industrial operations.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the impact of the state’s flagship trade event, Dr. Muhammad Kabir, Director-General of KIPA, stated: “We successfully hosted the maiden Kebbi Investors Forum 2026, which attracted global attention and positioned Kebbi State as a credible investment destination. The event received investment commitments valued at approximately $4.10 billion across key sectors.”

Detailing the regional infrastructure strategy, Kabir added: “In the Northwest, we have started to build synergy to establish a common electricity supply for all seven states in the region. This will enable us to reduce risk and share the burden. We are hopeful that before the end of this year, we will release the blueprint for the project.”

What’s Next

KIPA and its regional partners will publish the complete operational blueprint for the joint Northwest energy plant by late December 2026.

The designated automotive firm will conclude its structural setups to begin assembling electric motorcycles and vehicles in Kebbi.

State financial teams will collaborate with the Bank of Industry and Afreximbank next quarter to build risk-sharing frameworks for the newly signed agribusiness projects.

Bottom Line Through targeted governance reforms and the maiden 2026 Investors Forum, the Kebbi Investment Promotion Agency has unlocked billions in foreign investment commitments while pioneering an unprecedented seven-state regional energy alliance to solve the Northwest’s power deficits.