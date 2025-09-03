Tinubu Hails Non-Oil Growth As Nigeria Surpasses 2025 Revenue Target

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that Nigeria has met and surpassed its 2025 revenue target earlier than expected, attributing the achievement to robust growth in the non-oil sector.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa during a meeting with founding members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and The Buhari Organisation, Tinubu stated, “Nigeria is not borrowing. We have achieved our revenue target for the year as of August.”

The President pointed out that non-oil earnings accounted for the bulk of the revenue, underscoring the importance of diversifying the economy away from oil dependence. He also highlighted improvements in the exchange rate, which has appreciated from ₦1,900 per dollar at the time he took office to ₦1,450 per dollar presently.

According to Tinubu, Nigeria’s economy is now stable and predictable, with businesses no longer requiring political connections to access foreign exchange or facilitate imports. He stressed the need to expand the country’s export capacity and create jobs, while assuring citizens of his administration’s dedication to economic reforms.

Tinubu also unveiled a nationwide mechanisation programme designed to boost food production, enhance agricultural output, and reduce poverty. The plan includes establishing farm centres across regions to drive food security and sovereignty under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Additionally, Tinubu pledged to honour the legacy of former President Muhammadu Buhari by building a Buhari House and ensuring that members of the CPC family are integrated into his administration.