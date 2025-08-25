Week 9 Pool Result For Sat 30, Aug 2025, UK 2025/2026

Week 9 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 9 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 9 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 9; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 30-August-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BrightonMan City-:--:-Sunday
2ChelseaFulham-:--:-EKO
3LeedsNewcastle-:--:-LKO
4LiverpoolArsenal-:--:-Sunday
5Man UnitedBurnley-:--:-Saturday
6Nott’m For.West Ham-:--:-Sunday
7SunderlandBrentford-:--:-Saturday
8TottenhamBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
9WolvesEverton-:--:-Saturday
10BlackburnNorwich-:--:-Saturday
11Bristol C.Hull-:--:-Saturday
12IpswichDerby-:--:-Saturday
13MiddlesbroSheff Utd.-:--:-EKO
14MillwallWrexham-:--:-Saturday
15Oxford Utd.Coventry-:--:-Saturday
16PortsmouthPreston-:--:-Saturday
17Q.P.R.Charlton-:--:-EKO
18Sheff Wed.Swansea-:--:-Saturday
19StokeWest Brom-:--:-EKO
20WatfordSouthampton-:--:-Saturday
21BarnsleyHuddersfield-:--:-Saturday
22BlackpoolBolton-:--:-Saturday
23Bradford C.A.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
24Burton A.Luton-:--:-Saturday
25CardiffPlymouth-:--:-EKO
26DoncasterRotherham-:--:-EKO
27ExeterPeterboro-:--:-Saturday
28Leyton O.Northampton-:--:-Saturday
29LincolnMansfield-:--:-Saturday
30ReadingPort Vale-:--:-Saturday
31StevenageWycombe-:--:-Saturday
32Wigan A.Stockport-:--:-Saturday
33BarnetColchester-:--:-Saturday
34BarrowFleetwood-:--:-EKO
35BromleyHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
36Cambridge U.Newport Co.-:--:-Saturday
37ChesterfieldCrawley-:--:-Saturday
38CreweSwindon-:--:-EKO
39GrimsbyBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
40Milton K.D.Walsall-:--:-Saturday
41OldhamGillingham-:--:-Saturday
42ShrewsburyAccrington-:--:-Saturday
43TranmereNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
44AberdeenFalkirk-:--:-Sunday
45DundeeDundee Utd.-:--:-Sunday
46HibernianSt Mirren-:--:-Sunday
47LivingstonHearts-:--:-Saturday
48MotherwellKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
49RangersCeltic-:--:-Sunday

