Ekiti rolls out 15 CNG buses to cut transport costs by half

KEY POINTS

The Ekiti State Government has launched a fleet of 15 Compressed Natural Gas buses to reduce public transport fares by 50 per cent for residents.

Flagged off by Governor Biodun Oyebanji alongside Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, the pilot initiative aligns with federal directives to ease economic hardships.

Designated routes will connect Ado-Ekiti to major commercial hubs including Lagos, Ibadan, Onitsha, and Abuja.

MAIN STORY

Ekiti State has officially commenced the deployment of 15 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses as part of strategic interventions to cushion the impact of soaring transportation costs on citizens.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, accompanied by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, flagged off the distribution at the Ekiti State Transportation Agency premises in Ado-Ekiti. The rollout coincided with national independence commemorations and the 30th anniversary of the state’s creation.

Governor Oyebanji stated that the state has initiated a 50 per cent reduction in transport fares through the rollout of the federal-donated vehicles, adding that the administration plans to expand the fleet to broaden public reach. The governor acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies for providing states with increased resources to execute impactful people-oriented programmes, noting that the deployment serves as a pilot phase fulfilling the federal mandate to slash travel expenses.

The buses will be managed through transport unions under the direct oversight of the Ekiti State Transportation Agency. According to the agency’s Director-General, Tajudeen Akingbolu, comprehensive routes have been mapped out to ensure affordable and reliable interstate transit from Ado-Ekiti to key destinations such as Lagos, Ibadan, Onitsha, and Abuja. State authorities confirmed that strict monitoring mechanisms will be enforced to guarantee that transport operators pass the intended fare reductions directly on to commuters.

THE ISSUES

Transitioning public transit systems toward alternative energy sources like Compressed Natural Gas helps mitigate the vulnerability of commuters to petroleum price fluctuations. Ensuring that transport unions properly implement subsidized fare structures requires rigorous state oversight and operational compliance.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The state has commenced the process of reducing transport fares by 50 per cent through the rollout of the buses donated by the Federal Government. We will continue to take measures to reduce the economic burden of residents.” – Biodun Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti State

“The initiative will provide residents with more affordable and reliable interstate transportation while reducing the burden of high transport fares.” – Tajudeen Akingbolu, Director-General, Ekiti Transportation Agency

WHAT’S NEXT

State transportation officials will monitor the initial rollout across interstate corridors while preparing for future fleet expansions to cover additional local routes.

BOTTOM LINE

Ekiti State has deployed 15 Compressed Natural Gas buses to halve public transport fares on major interstate routes, aiming to ease the economic burden on residents in alignment with federal initiatives.