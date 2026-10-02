“I knew I was not going to let others die,” says wounded Flydubai pilot after cockpit attack

KEY POINTS

Captain Smit Machchhar stated he summoned a final surge of strength while bleeding on the floor to unlock the cockpit door so others could intervene as the aircraft plunged.

The injured pilot recounted his ordeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that his primary focus was preventing the deaths of the 170 passengers on board.

Flight FZ1073 dropped more than 17,000 feet after a violent attack by the co-pilot before reserve crew members and passengers subdued the attacker and landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

MAIN STORY

Recounting the terrifying moments inside the cockpit, wounded Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar stated that his absolute determination to protect the lives of passengers drove him to unlock the cabin door while under attack.

Speaking via video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Captain Machchhar explained that despite sustaining stab wounds and lying incapacitated on the floor as the aircraft descended rapidly, he forced himself to make one final effort to open the door from the inside.

The incident unfolded aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday during a scheduled journey from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft plummeted more than 17,000 feet after the co-pilot launched a violent assault on the captain and signaled a hijacking emergency. Passengers and two off-duty reserve pilots rushed into the flight deck to overpower the assailant and guide the jet to a safe emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Modi praised Machchhar for his exceptional bravery and quick thinking, affirming that his actions averted a catastrophic disaster. Medical teams subsequently evacuated the wounded captain to Abu Dhabi, where he remains in stable condition. Meanwhile, regional authorities continue to investigate the co-pilot’s background and motives behind the mid-air assault.

THE ISSUES

Preventing insider security breaches within commercial flight decks remains an urgent priority for global aviation authorities and airline operators. Managing emergency interventions during sudden mid-air emergencies underscores the vital role of trained reserve flight personnel.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I was lying on the floor injured but I told myself to go for one last push to open the door from inside. I was of course fighting for my own life but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die.” – Captain Smit Machchhar, Pilot, Flydubai

“Your courage, patience and quick decision-making saved the lives of so many people, and the whole country is proud of you.” – Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

WHAT’S NEXT

Captain Machchhar continues his recovery in Abu Dhabi, while international security agencies and aviation regulators press forward with joint investigations into the cockpit attack.

BOTTOM LINE

Wounded pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has shared how his refusal to let passengers die fueled his desperate effort to unlock the cockpit door during a violent mid-air attack on a Flydubai jet.