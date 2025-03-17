Verve Partners E-Commerce Platforms To Enhance Cross-Border Payment Experience For Nigerian Shoppers

Verve, Africa’s largest domestic payments card and token brand, has expanded its global footprint by securing partnerships with leading e-commerce platforms, Temu and AliExpress. This milestone allows Nigerian shoppers to enjoy seamless, secure, and direct Naira payments on both platforms, eliminating foreign exchange hurdles and enhancing the cross-border shopping experience.

Previously, Temu, a rising global e-commerce platform owned by PDD Holdings, did not accept Verve cards, requiring Nigerian shoppers to rely on Visa, Mastercard, or virtual dollar cards for transactions. With this new partnership, Verve cardholders can now make direct purchases in Naira, accessing Temu’s vast selection of affordable products without the complexity of currency conversions.

Similarly, AliExpress, a subsidiary of Alibaba, now fully supports Verve cards for transactions, addressing previous payment challenges faced by Nigerian users. Through this collaboration, Verve is simplifying digital commerce, enabling Nigerians to shop globally with ease and security.

As Verve expands its acceptance across international platforms, it has also achieved a major milestone, crossing the 70 million issuance benchmark, reaffirming its position as the preferred payment solution for millions of consumers across Africa.

Beyond growing its reach, Verve is also shaping the future of payments with its transition to contactless technology, enabling faster, more secure, and convenient transactions across digital and physical payment channels. Verve cardholders can now enjoy the ease of tap-and-go payments, further enhancing their transaction experience.

Verve cards are widely accepted across Nigeria and more than 21 African countries, providing seamless transactions across ATMs, PoS terminals, and online platforms. Cardholders can also use their Verve cards for subscriptions on Google Play, YouTube Premium, and Spotify, ensuring a broader, more integrated payment experience.

Through these strategic advancements, Verve is redefining global commerce, empowering African consumers with seamless, secure, and borderless payment solutions. As Verve continues to expand its reach and innovate, it remains at the forefront of driving financial inclusion and shaping the future of digital payments.