Carbon And PalmPay Partner With Verve To Expand Digital Payment Access

As Nigeria’s fintech landscape continues to evolve, leading digital financial service providers Carbon and PalmPay have begun issuing Verve cards to their customers, enhancing access to seamless digital payment solutions. This strategic partnership grants millions of users entry into Verve’s extensive payment network, reinforcing the pivotal role fintech companies play in shaping Nigeria’s digital finance ecosystem.

By leveraging Verve’s infrastructure, Carbon and PalmPay aim to broaden financial inclusion, particularly among underserved populations. Industry experts note that this collaboration reflects the strength of Verve’s network, renowned for its wide reach and robust infrastructure across Nigeria and beyond.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary last year, Verve has solidified its dominance in Nigeria’s payment industry, having issued over 70 million cards. Its strong market presence makes it an attractive option for fintech platforms looking to expand their services while aligning with the CBN’s financial inclusion objectives.

Other fintech companies such as Opay and Moniepoint have also embraced Verve, underscoring the domestic card scheme’s competitive edge against international payment networks. As a homegrown brand, Verve continues to innovate, offering dynamic solutions tailored to Nigeria’s evolving digital economy.