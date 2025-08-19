US Revokes Over 6,000 Student Visas For Overstays, Legal Violations, And Terrorism Links

The United States government has revoked more than 6,000 student visas for overstaying, legal violations, and alleged support for terrorism, a State Department official confirmed on Monday.

The measure, first reported by Fox Digital, underscores the Trump administration’s hard-line stance on immigration and student visas. In recent months, Washington has tightened social media vetting, expanded screening, and instructed diplomats abroad to closely scrutinise applicants with histories of political activism or ties deemed hostile to US interests, according to Reuters.

Of the revoked visas, around 4,000 were linked to legal infractions—most commonly assault—while others involved offences such as driving under the influence and burglary, the official said. An additional 200 to 300 visas were cancelled on grounds of terrorism, citing provisions in the State Department’s Foreign Affairs Manual that list ineligibility for “engaging in terrorist activities” or maintaining links to designated groups. The official did not specify which organisations were involved.

The crackdown comes amid escalating tensions between President Donald Trump and top US universities, some of which he has accused of fostering antisemitism following widespread student demonstrations in support of Palestinian rights during the Gaza war. Trump has threatened to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status and frozen federal funding for related investigations. In response, several European nations have reportedly boosted research grants to attract affected scholars.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said hundreds, and possibly thousands, of students have had visas revoked over activities Washington considers contrary to American foreign policy, particularly pro-Palestinian advocacy. Administration officials argue that support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza amount to endorsement of Hamas and pose a threat to US interests.

The visa actions have already drawn controversy. A Turkish student at Tufts University was recently detained for more than six weeks in a Louisiana immigration facility after co-authoring an opinion piece criticising her school’s response to the war in Gaza. She was released only after a federal judge granted her bail.

Critics accuse the administration of weaponising immigration laws to silence dissent, calling the mass visa revocations an assault on free speech protections under the First Amendment.