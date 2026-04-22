HOMEF marks Earth Day 2026 with call to end ‘colonial extraction’ of nature

Keypoints

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) celebrated Earth Day 2026 in Port Harcourt with a call for urgent climate action.

Executive Director Nnimmo Bassey emphasized the 2026 theme: “Our Power, Our Planet.”

The foundation advocated for a shift from “colonial extraction” to “stewardship” in human-nature relationships.

Priority areas for action include cutting carbon emissions, biodiversity protection, and environmental remediation.

Individuals were encouraged to take local actions such as planting gardens and eliminating single-use plastics.

Main Story

As the world marks Earth Day 2026, the conversation in Nigeria’s Niger Delta has shifted from mere conservation to a fundamental transformation of economic systems.

Speaking from Port Harcourt on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the Executive Director of HOMEF, Nnimmo Bassey, declared that protecting the Earth is no longer an optional endeavor but a prerequisite for national security and global health.

Under the theme “Our Power, Our Planet,” the foundation is pushing for a global recommitment to safe and healthy ecosystems.

Bassey highlighted that the current environmental crises, ranging from shifting weather patterns to massive biodiversity loss are the results of a “colonial” mindset that views nature purely as a resource to be extracted.

He argued that the transition to clean energy must be paired with massive investments in environmental remediation, particularly in regions devastated by industrial pollution.

By fostering “customary conservation practices” and zero-waste lifestyles, HOMEF believes humanity can secure a thriving planet for future generations.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the extraction-stewardship conflict; moving away from an economy based on “colonial extraction” requires a total redesign of global supply chains that currently prioritize short-term profit over ecosystem health. Authorities must solve the problem of environmental-remediation funding, as the cost of restoring degraded lands in regions like the Niger Delta remains astronomical and often lacks clear government backing. Furthermore, there is a climate-resilience risk; without a drastic and immediate cut in carbon emissions, the “foundation of life”—clean air and water—will continue to erode, destabilizing food systems. To succeed, stakeholders must move beyond symbolic Earth Day celebrations and invest in “positive alternatives” like regenerative agriculture and decentralized clean energy.

What’s Being Said

“This is time to build positive alternatives and transform our relationship with nature from one of colonial extraction to one of stewardship,” stated Nnimmo Bassey.

Bassey added that protecting the Earth is “critical to global health, economic stability and national security.”

The HOMEF director noted that ecosystems are the “foundation of life,” and that clean air, water, and food systems depend on their health.

What’s Next

HOMEF is expected to expand its community-led environmental monitoring programs across the Niger Delta to track remediation progress throughout 2026.

programs across the Niger Delta to track remediation progress throughout 2026. A push for zero-waste legislation is anticipated in the Nigerian National Assembly, following the foundation’s call to eliminate single-use plastics.

is anticipated in the Nigerian National Assembly, following the foundation’s call to eliminate single-use plastics. Local governments in the South-South region are likely to face increased pressure to include customary conservation practices in their formal environmental policies.

in their formal environmental policies. Global climate assessments following Earth Day 2026 will focus on whether nations are successfully translating the “Our Power, Our Planet” theme into measurable carbon reductions.

Bottom Line

Earth Day 2026 serves as a stark reminder that the planet’s health is the ultimate bottom line. By calling for an end to extractive logic, HOMEF is challenging the world to recognize that true power lies in a sustainable and resilient relationship with the environment.