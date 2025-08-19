Governor Ododo Loses Father at 83

The father of Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has passed away at the age of 83.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Lokoja.

According to Fanwo, the late patriarch, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, died a few hours before the official announcement.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un,” the commissioner said, adding that the Janazah (funeral prayer) would be held and the deceased laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

“We pray to Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus,” Fanwo added. He also prayed for divine strength for the governor, his family, and the Ododo household to bear the loss.