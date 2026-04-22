FAO and WMO report warns extreme heat is a ‘risk multiplier’ for global food systems

Keypoints

A joint report by the FAO and WMO highlights that extreme heat threatens the livelihoods and health of over one billion people.

Agricultural yields decline when temperatures exceed 30 degrees Celsius, while livestock suffer stress above 25 degrees.

In 2024, 91% of the global ocean experienced at least one marine heatwave, endangering fisheries.

Global agricultural productivity is losing an estimated 500 billion working hours annually due to lethal heat conditions.

The report calls for urgent crop breeding, revised planting schedules, and better farm management to mitigate the crisis.

Main Story

The world’s agrifood systems are reaching a breaking point as global temperatures continue to shatter records. On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, a landmark report titled “Extreme Heat and Agriculture” was released by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The findings paint a grim picture of a “risk multiplier” that is not only destroying crops but also making physical labor impossible in many parts of the world.

The impact is being felt across every biological sector. Livestock productivity begins to plummet as soon as temperatures cross 25 degrees Celsius, and major staple crops, essential for global food security see sharp yield declines beyond 30 degrees.

In the oceans, 2024 was a catastrophic year, with marine heatwaves affecting nearly the entire global sea surface. Beyond the biology of food, the human cost is rising; in tropical and sub-tropical regions, workers now face up to 250 days a year where it is simply too dangerous to perform outdoor labor.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the compounding-risk factor; extreme heat does not act alone but intensifies droughts, fuels wildfires, and accelerates the spread of pests. Authorities must solve the problem of labor-productivity loss, as the 500 billion working hours lost annually primarily affect low- and middle-income countries that rely heavily on manual agriculture. Furthermore, there is a socioeconomic-barrier risk; while technical solutions like drought-resistant seeds exist, many farmers in vulnerable regions lack the finance or infrastructure to adopt them. To succeed, the global community must integrate heat-resilience into national agricultural policies rather than treating it as an isolated weather event.

What’s Being Said

“Extreme heat is a major risk multiplier, exerting mounting pressure on crops, livestock, fisheries and forests,” stated FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo noted that heat is “more than simply an isolated climate hazard,” but a factor that “magnifies existing weaknesses.”

What’s Next

The FAO is expected to launch a new global “Heat-Resilient Seed Initiative” to accelerate the distribution of crops that can survive temperatures above 35 degrees.

WMO member states are likely to enhance “Early Warning Systems” specifically tailored for agricultural heat stress to help farmers adjust irrigation and planting times.

A major international summit on “Heat and Labor” is anticipated for later in 2026 to discuss worker protection and shifts in agricultural work schedules.

Financial institutions are being urged to create “climate-adaptation grants” to help smallholder farmers in high-risk zones invest in cooling infrastructure and sustainable irrigation.

Bottom Line

Extreme heat is no longer a future threat; it is an active disruptor of the global economy. By framing heat as a “risk multiplier,” the UN is signaling that simply adjusting to weather changes isn’t enough—global food systems require a fundamental structural redesign to survive a warming planet.