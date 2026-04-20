Nigeria aviation crisis: Government must not mistake a reprieve for a resolution

EDITORIAL

Nigeria’s airlines stood down from Monday’s shutdown deadline. The government should not mistake that restraint for a resolution — Wednesday’s meeting must deliver more than dialogue.

Today was supposed to be the day Nigeria’s skies went quiet, people missing flights and various important appointments. However, it is not and that is worth acknowledging. The Airline Operators of Nigeria made the right call when they suspended their April 20 shutdown notice on Friday evening, following Minister Festus Keyamo’s direct appeal. The decision preserved service for millions of passengers, protected the livelihoods of tens of thousands of workers connected to the aviation chain, and kept open a path to negotiated resolution. That restraint deserves recognition.

But let us be precise about what has actually happened, and what has not. The shutdown has been deferred, not resolved. The fuel prices that made it credible have not changed. The structural conditions that produced this crisis have not been addressed. And the government’s own emergency meeting, the mechanism through which resolution is supposed to occur, is not until Wednesday, two days after the deadline it failed to pre-empt. Nigeria has bought itself 48 hours. What it does with them will define the direction of its aviation sector for years to come.

It is also worth noting that the AON’s standdown was not unconditional. In their Friday communiqué, the airlines attached specific preconditions to their suspension: they called on the minister to direct government agencies and industry service providers to continue providing services without harassment, and to halt the practice of demanding upfront payments from carriers already under severe financial strain. These are not incidental requests. They reveal a sector dealing not just with a fuel pricing crisis, but with a broader operating environment that compounds pressure at every turn. Wednesday’s meeting must address these conditions alongside the fuel price question and not treat them as secondary concerns.

The facts of this crisis are not in serious dispute, though the precise numbers remain contested in ways that are themselves revealing. The AON has cited a surge from ₦900 per litre at the end of February to ₦3,100–3,300 per litre by mid-April. MEMAN has disputed the upper figure, suggesting a market average closer to ₦2,300. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has now entered the debate with its own nationwide survey, placing retail prices between ₦1,960 and ₦2,800 per litre. Three parties, three figures and not one of them has offered a transparent, independently verifiable account of how any of these numbers were reached. That disagreement is not a footnote to this crisis. It is a central part of it. A sector cannot be regulated, and a crisis cannot be resolved, when the basic facts of input pricing are subjects of public dispute between the industry, the marketers, and the government’s own regulator.

What troubles us about the government’s response is not that it came, what troubles us is its architecture. Minister Keyamo’s April 16 letter commended airline operators for their resilience, acknowledged the severity of the crisis, and then directed its requests not at fuel marketers, but at the airlines themselves: hold fares steady, stand down from the shutdown. There was no directive to MEMAN, no announced price intervention, no regulatory enforcement mechanism. The government formally acknowledged the crisis while placing the burden of de-escalation squarely on the aggrieved party. That is not leadership. It is a deferral dressed as one.

The fuel marketers’ own position has compounded the problem. MEMAN’s public response, disputing the airlines’ figures and attributing the surge to Middle East supply disruptions and pressure on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, addressed the symptom while ignoring the diagnosis. Even accepting MEMAN’s lower figure, the divergence between local jet fuel pricing and global crude benchmarks remains striking. A 30 percent rise in international crude prices does not straightforwardly explain an increase of 150 to 270 percent in what Nigerian airlines pay at the pump. That gap demands a credible explanation, and it has not yet received one. The NMDPRA’s entry into the pricing debate is welcome, but a survey range is not a regulatory mechanism. Knowing that prices fall somewhere between ₦1,960 and ₦2,800 is not the same as knowing why, or having the authority to change it.

Wednesday’s stakeholders’ meeting must therefore be something more than a structured conversation. It must produce, at minimum, three concrete outcomes. First, a transparent and independently verifiable account of how Jet A1 reached its current price, one that reconciles the conflicting figures from the airlines, MEMAN, and the NMDPRA, and accounts for the disparity between global crude movements and local pump prices.

Second, a short-term pricing mechanism, whether a regulated ceiling, an interim price band, or an emergency instrument that provides airlines with sufficient cost certainty to sustain operations beyond the next 72 hours.

Third, a credible timeline for the structural reforms, that alone can prevent this crisis from recurring: a functioning domestic aviation fuel market, reduced forex exposure for imported refined products, and a regulatory framework with genuine enforcement teeth.

Wednesday is not a press conference. It is not a round of commendations. It is a negotiation with real consequences, and it must produce binding commitments, not further appeals for patience from an industry that has already demonstrated considerable reserves of it.

We recognise the complexity of the environment in which Nigerian carriers operate. The naira’s weakness against the dollar is real. The pass-through costs of dollar-denominated fuel imports are real. The global supply disruptions cited by MEMAN are real. None of these realities, however, absolve either government or industry of the responsibility to manage them, or to be honest with the public about their causes.

The planes are flying today. By Wednesday evening, we will know whether that is because a genuine resolution is underway, or because an industry agreed to one more act of patience in a country that has asked a great deal of it. Nigeria’s aviation sector does not have the financial depth to absorb another crisis like this one. The government knows this. The airlines know this. The marketers know this. What happens in Abuja on Wednesday will tell us whether knowing it is enough to act on it.