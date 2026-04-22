EU immigrant population hits record 64.2 million as migration patterns shift

Keypoints

The number of immigrants in the European Union reached a historic high of 64.2 million in 2025, an increase of 2.1 million over the previous year.

Germany remains the top destination in the bloc, hosting nearly 18 million foreign-born residents, with 72 per cent being of working age.

Spain recorded the fastest recent growth in the EU, adding 700,000 people to reach a foreign-born population of 9.5 million.

Asylum applications remain highly concentrated, with Germany, France, Italy, and Spain accounting for 75 per cent of all claims.

Smaller nations like Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus face the highest shares of immigrants relative to their total population size.

Main Story

Migration dynamics in Europe are reaching unprecedented levels, driven by both economic opportunity and humanitarian crises. According to a new report from the German Centre for Research and Analysis on Migration released on Wednesday, the EU’s immigrant population has surged from 40 million in 2010 to over 64 million in 2025.

This rapid growth highlights a significant demographic shift across the continent, with migration now serving as a primary driver of population stability in aging societies.

While Germany continues to lead in absolute numbers, the report identifies a “southern shift” in migration velocity. Spain’s rapid population growth, driven by 700,000 new arrivals in a single year reflects its role as both a primary entry point and a labor market for new residents.

However, the distribution remains deeply uneven. While large economies absorb the highest volume, smaller island nations and border states are managing much higher proportions of migrants relative to their infrastructure, creating unique socioeconomic pressures within those territories.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the integration-demographic gap; while 72 per cent of Germany’s foreign-born population is of working age, successfully transitioning these individuals into the skilled labor market remains a hurdle. Authorities must solve the problem of asylum-burden sharing, as four countries currently process three-quarters of all applications, leading to significant administrative backlogs in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Furthermore, there is a proportional-infrastructure risk in nations like Malta and Cyprus, where the high share of immigrants relative to the local population can strain housing and social services. To succeed, the EU must move toward a more balanced distribution of asylum seekers to ensure long-term social cohesion.

What’s Being Said

“Germany remains the main destination for migrants in Europe, both in absolute terms and, to a significant extent, relative to its population,” stated author Tommaso Frattini.

Researchers noted that the rise to 64.2 million is a “notable milestone” that reflects over a decade of accelerating movement into the bloc.

Data from Eurostat and the UN Refugee Agency indicates that Germany currently hosts 2.7 million refugees, the highest total in the EU.

indicates that Germany currently hosts 2.7 million refugees, the highest total in the EU. Analysts at the RFBerlin conference emphasized that Spain’s addition of 700,000 residents marks a “new phase” of Mediterranean migration growth.

What’s Next

The European Commission is expected to review the latest data to refine the New Pact on Migration and Asylum , focusing on more equitable claim processing.

, focusing on more equitable claim processing. Germany is likely to expand its skilled labor fast-track programs to better utilize the 72 per cent of migrants who are currently of working age.

to better utilize the 72 per cent of migrants who are currently of working age. Spain and Italy are anticipated to seek additional EU border management funding to handle the high volume of applications reported in the study.

to handle the high volume of applications reported in the study. A follow-up report later in 2026 will likely examine the specific impact of these record migration levels on EU-wide inflation and wage growth.

Bottom Line

With over 64 million immigrants now residing in the EU, migration has moved from a temporary policy issue to a permanent structural reality. The ability of the bloc to manage this record-high population—particularly in high-concentration hubs like Germany and Spain—will determine the continent’s economic and social stability for the next decade.