US bans some Canadian imports as trade dispute escalates

Key Points

• Trump bans imports of selected Canadian dairy, alcohol and motorcycle products from Sept. 29.

• The US says the measures respond to continued discrimination against American commerce.

• The move follows Canada’s new tariffs of up to 50 per cent on some US imports.

Main Story

The United States has announced a ban on imports of selected Canadian products as a trade dispute between the two countries intensifies.

US President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Tuesday restricting imports of Canadian motorcycles and mopeds, whey protein concentrates, and selected wines, beers, vodkas and other spirits.

The restrictions will take effect on Sept. 29, according to the executive orders.

The White House said the measures were introduced in response to what the orders described as “continued discrimination against the commerce” of the United States.

The latest restrictions followed Canada’s decision earlier on Tuesday to impose tariffs of up to 50 per cent on some US imports.

Trump subsequently announced another measure targeting Canadian products in the US government procurement system.

He said the federal agency responsible for government procurement had been directed to remove Canadian products from its multiple award schedules.

The development marks another escalation in trade tensions between the two North American neighbours, with both governments introducing measures affecting goods from the other country.

The Issues

The latest restrictions could affect businesses involved in cross border trade between the US and Canada, particularly producers and exporters of the products covered by the new orders.

The measures also extend the dispute beyond tariffs, with the US targeting Canadian participation in federal government procurement while Canada has increased tariffs on selected American imports.

What’s Being Said

“The Canadian government, including Canadian Provinces, have banned American Small Businesses and Companies from” – Donald Trump

What’s Next

The US import restrictions are scheduled to take effect on Sept. 29.

The dispute is expected to continue to affect trade between the two countries as the latest US restrictions and Canadian tariffs take effect.

Bottom Line

The US has moved to block selected Canadian imports from Sept. 29 as Washington and Ottawa intensify their trade dispute. The measures come after Canada imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on some US goods.